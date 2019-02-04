Kovalev regains title by outscoring Alvarez in rematch

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Sergey Kovalev made his reputation as the “Krusher,” but in a rematch on Saturday with Eleider Alvarez, the Russian champ regained his light heavyweight title by using his boxing smarts.

The 35-year-old Kovalev won by a 12-round unanimous decision to avenge a stunning loss to Alvarez six months ago and retake the World Boxing Organization (WBO) 175-pound belt.

The judges had Kovalev controlling the fight with one scoring it 120-108 and the other two 116-112.

Kovalev did some of his best boxing in the 10th round, where he hurt Alvarez, and the 12th, where he had a strong finish.

Saturday’s victory makes him the first fighter since 1990, and the third of all time, to win the light heavyweight title three times.

Kovalev, who improved to 33-3-1 with 28 knockouts, seemed all but invincible in the light heavyweight division until he lost consecutive fights to Andre Ward in 2017 and 2016.

Alvarez on Aug. 4 seized the WBO belt from Kovalev. The Colombian was trailing on every scorecard, but knocked Kovalev down three times in the seventh round to win his first world title.

Saturday’s fight at the Ford Center in Dallas, Texas, started out like the first fight, but Kovalev switched the script.

Kovalev appeared to be in better shape, he used his jab more effectively and his defense was much improved.

The Russian threw almost twice as many punches (213-111) and landed 60 jabs compared with just 33 for Alvarez.

Kovalev blamed the first loss on “overtraining,” so this time he brought in new trainer Buddy McGirt and strength coach Teddy Cruz.

Alvarez, 34, suffered the first loss of his career to go with 24 victories. This was his fourth straight fight against a former or current champion.