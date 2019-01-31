Newcastle stun Manchester City 2-1

AFP, LONDON

Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge was on Tuesday rocked by a stunning 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United, while Manchester United’s late escape preserved Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s unbeaten start in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Manchester City needed a victory at St James’ Park to close the gap on leaders Liverpool to one point ahead of the Reds’ clash with Leicester yesterday.

However, Pep Guardiola’s 100th league game as Manchester City manager proved an evening to forget for the champions.

Second-placed City’s loss means Liverpool, chasing their first English title since 1990, could move seven points clear with a win over Leicester.

It was a remarkable result given that City took just 24 seconds to open the scoring.

Raheem Sterling crossed to David Silva, who bravely headed it back as he collided with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Aguero pounced on the loose ball to poke home from close range for his 17th goal of the season.

However, City lost their rhythm after that and were punished when Salomon Rondon equalized for Newcastle in the 66th minute from an Isaac Hayden header.

There was worse to come for City in the 80th minute.

Fernandinho’s foul on Sean Longstaff gave Matt Ritchie the chance to score from the penalty spot and the Newcastle midfielder fired his effort low into the net.

“It wasn’t our best. We started with a goal, but we didn’t have the rhythm to impose our game,” Guardiola said.

It was City’s first defeat since a loss at Leicester on Dec. 26 last year, ending a run of eight successive wins in all competitions.

Of City’s title chances, Guardiola said: “It is difficult. We have a chance to do it, but we need to win our games. The advantage is not there, but we need to continue.”

“We’re still in January,” he said. “There’s a lot of time, but, of course, when you’re behind the leaders you don’t want to drop points and every game is one less, but there are still a lot of matches to play.”

“A lead of seven points is a lot, but we’re not in April or May. There are still many games left and anything can happen,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss added.

Solskjaer had overseen eight straight victories in all competitions — including six in the league since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho last month.

He lost that perfect streak, but still finished impressed by United’s never-say-die spirit at Old Trafford.

Ashley Barnes put Burnley ahead in the 51st minute and Chris Wood struck in the 81st minute to double their lead.

However, former United star Solskjaer, serving as interim boss until the end of the season after temporarily leaving Norway’s Molde, has had the midas touch.

In the 87th minute, Jeff Hendrick dragged back Jesse Lingard to concede a penalty that was converted by Paul Pogba.

United poured forward and Victor Lindelof snatched the equalizer in the final seconds.

“The comeback was brilliant. The players have been asked how they would react if they went behind, so the way we fought back was fantastic,” Solskjaer said.

Cardiff City paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala following the striker’s disappearance, but Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

Sala signed from Nantes in a club-record deal, but the 28-year-old Argentine was one of two people on board a Piper Malibu airplane that vanished in the Channel Islands last week en route to Cardiff.