Paul George leads Thunder past Bucks

AP, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma

Paul George delivered once again for Oklahoma City. Even Giannis Antetokounmpo was impressed.

George on Sunday had 36 points and 13 rebounds as the Thunder beat Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 for their fifth straight victory.

George, an All-Star starter, scored seven points in the final 1 minute, 15 seconds to help the Thunder hold off the team with the NBA’s best record.

As he stood at the free-throw line late in the game, the “MVP” chants that had been reserved for Russell Westbrook in recent years rained down on George.

“He was doing everything,” said Antetokounmpo, another All-Star starter. “Making threes, mid-range, dunking, floaters. It was a little of everything. He was playing amazing. Down the stretch, you know where the ball’s going to go. It’s going to go to Paul George, and he closed the game out for them and he played the right way.”

Westbrook had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season and the 120th of his career.

Jerami Grant scored 16 points and Terrance Ferguson added 15 for the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton added 22.

Eric Bledsoe hit a three-pointer with just over a minute left to cut Oklahoma City’s lead to three, but George drained a three-pointer in Malcolm Brogdon’s face at the end of the shot clock to push the margin back up to six.

“I’ve got a smaller guy on me,” George said. “Just shoot over the top. Just took advantage of that.”

George scored 21 points in the first half to help the Thunder take a 56-42 lead.

Antetokounmpo missed all six of his shots before the break and scored just three points.

“Giannis had some good looks he normally makes, he didn’t make, but then I think individually they were good on him,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Jerami Grant and then a few other guys take the challenge individually. A lot of help. Guys are swarming him, so credit to them.”

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City’s lumbering center, got the crowd amped up with a surprise early in the third quarter. He got a steal, dribbled three quarters of the way down the court and converted a layup to give the Thunder a 64-52 lead.

The Thunder led 82-66 before the Bucks hit three straight three-pointers, including two from Middleton.

Oklahoma City held on to lead 89-79 at the end of the third quarter.

Also on Sunday, it was:

‧ Rockets 103, Magic 98

‧ Raptors 123, Mavericks 120

‧ Jazz 125, Timberwolves 111

‧ Spurs 132, Wizards 119

‧ Clippers 122, Kings 108

‧ Heat 106, Knicks 97

‧ Cavaliers 104, Bulls 101

‧ Lakers 116, Suns 102