Neuville chases Ogier into Monte Carlo for final battle

AFP, GAP, France

Six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier guided his Citroen through ice and snow to extend a slender overnight lead over Belgium’s Thierry Neuville, who goes into the final day of the Monte Carlo rally breathing down the leader’s neck.

With roads more ice-slick than expected in the early stages, the pair started Saturday’s run from Alpine town Gap with Ogier just two seconds ahead.

Neuville kept pace all the way through the treacherous winding hills into Monte Carlo, arriving just 4.3 seconds adrift after a nervy day’s racing.

“We’ve doubled our lead, so I’m not complaining,” Ogier said. “But the gap is tiny, it leaves me no margin for error.”

“We all want to win Monte Carlo, but there’s no point doing anything stupid,” he said. “Second place would make a very good start to the season, and Thierry [Neuville] will give nothing away. There’s a great deal of work to do yet.”

Much had been made on Friday of the tire choices, and Ogier again seemed to make the better decision, choosing super-soft studded to Neuville’s choice of regular-soft.

“We’ll keep the pressure on and do our best,” Neuville said.

The game would appear to be up for third-placed Sebastien Loeb, who has nine world titles, as he raced into his home town almost two minutes down after stalling his Hyundai early on.

Finland’s Jari-Matti Latvala in a Toyota is fourth and his stablemate, Estonia’s Ott Tanak, is fifth after both men enjoyed the day in icy conditions.

Andreas Mikkelsen was third overnight, but ripped off part of the side of his Hyundai when slamming into a wall. He retired after the finish line.