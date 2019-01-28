Djokovic takes seventh Open

AFP, MELBOURNE

An imperious Novak Djokovic won a record magnificent seventh Australian Open title yesterday by routing Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 with a display of flawless tennis.

The Serbian world No. 1 dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2 hours, 4 minutes on the Rod Laver Arena.

It put Djokovic, 31, out on his own ahead of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who both won six Australian Open men’s singles titles.

Djokovic dropped to his knees and kissed the ground after vanquishing his greatest rival.

“I’m just trying to contemplate on the journey in the last 12 months,” said an emotional Djokovic, pausing for breath to compose himself and not become tearful.

“I had the surgery exactly 12 months ago,” he added, referring to an elbow operation that saw him slump out of the world’s top 20 before bouncing back to win Wimbledon and the US Open.

“To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and three out of four Slams, this is amazing. I am speechless,” he added.

The pair’s only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking 5 hour, 53 minute slugfest — the longest in Grand Slam history.

A repeat of that epic never materialized with Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at the start and Djokovic taking an immediate advantage that he would never relinquish.

“Even if tonight was not my best day, of course I had someone that played a lot better than me tonight,” Nadal said. “I have been going through tough moments in the last year. I was not able to play until the first round here. Even if tonight was not my night, it’s so important for me to be where I am coming back from injury.”

Djokovic told the crowd that the two rivals had both endured injury-ravaged campaigns last year.

“Obviously a tough match tonight, but ... you came back from an injury that took you out from the tour since September last year,” Djokovic said of Nadal.

“You’re showing to me and to all your other colleagues, and many young tennis players around the world, what is definition of the fighting spirit and resilience,” he added.

The Spaniard had not had his service broken since the third set of his first round match, but that streak ended in a flash as the Serb came sprinting out of the blocks.

Djokovic has now completed a hat-trick of Slams following his wins at Wimbledon and the US Open.

He would go to Paris in May for the French Open, seeking to become the only man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice.