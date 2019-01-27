Liu takes nationals at 13, breaking age record

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Alysa Liu was already a phenomenon. Now she is a national champion at age 13.

Liu stole the show on Friday night, breezing through a free skate that included two triple axels and dethroning last year’s winner Bradie Tennell at the US Figure Skating Championships in Detroit, Michigan.

Liu became the youngest winner of an individual title at the event, and after her score was posted, she put her hands over her face, overcome with emotion.

“I was just happy that I beat my personal record and I did a clean long program,” Liu said.

Liu had already landed a triple axel in the short program on Thursday, and was in second place behind Tennell entering Friday.

Tennell fell during her long program, and Liu, skating immediately after, seized the opportunity.

Her first triple axel was in combination with a double toe loop, then she landed another triple axel, and by the time she finished her performance — set to Witches of Eastwick by John Williams — she was beaming.

Tara Lipinski was the youngest women’s champion at nationals after winning at age 14 in 1997, and Scott Allen also was 14 when he won in 1964. Now a commentator with NBC, Lipinski was there when her record fell.

“Records are made to be broken,” Lipinski said. “It is quite an honor that she is the one to do it. What a phenomenal talent.”

Earlier, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took a step toward defending their ice dancing title, finishing atop the standings after the rhythm dance. Hubbell and Donohue were to compete for their second straight national championship in the free dance yesterday.

Ice dancing was one of the most anticipated events of the week, in part because the top teams have plenty of ties to Michigan. Hubbell was born in Michigan, and Chock and Bates are also from the state.

The teams now train in Montreal under the same coaches — with Hawayek and Baker there as well.

“We’re pretty lucky that we get to train with the best in the world,” Donohue said. “We’re pushing each other... We’ve got such a unique, incredible atmosphere where we all love each other, we all want to beat each other.”

The women’s competition was without several big names, with Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu and Gracie Gold all missing it for various reasons.

Liu looks like she could provide a boost for US figure skating. The US has not won an Olympic medal in women’s figure skating since 2006.

“To handle the pressure like she did, and to push the technical envelope as far as she’s pushing it, at such a young age, is truly mind blowing,” Lipinski said. “I think she’s the future of US ladies’ figure skating.”

The US nationals are being held in Detroit for the first time in 25 years. The 1994 event is best remembered for the attack on Nancy Kerrigan after a practice, but there was a 13-year-old who shined that year too — Michelle Kwan, who finished second.

The 140cm Liu had already turned heads in August last year, when she became the youngest woman to land a triple axel in international competition.

On Friday, she showed poise and ability on a big stage, although international stardom might have to wait a bit: Under the age restriction, she is not eligible to compete at worlds until 2022.

“I’m not too worried about that part, because I get more time to work on my jumps, skating skills, spins and just trying to learn more,” Liu said.