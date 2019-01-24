Sharks beat Capitals 7-6 in overtime

Reuters

Tomas Hertl completed a hat-trick by scoring 1 minute, 48 seconds into overtime to help the visiting San Jose Sharks come from behind on Tuesday and beat the Washington Capitals 7-6.

Evander Kane (two goals) knocked in a loose puck with one second left in regulation to force overtime, and Hertl then won it for San Jose, ending their three-game losing streak.

Hertl beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby from the right circle on a shot just inside the far post. Hertl notched his second career hat-trick and added an assist.

Alex Ovechkin registered his 23rd hat-trick for the Capitals, who have dropped six straight (0-4-2). With his first goal, Ovechkin moved past Dave Andreychuk (640) and into 14th place all-time for goals.

Flames 3, Hurricanes 2

Mikael Backlund scored 15 seconds into overtime, while David Rittich made 33 saves in a sparkling performance as hosts the Calgary Flames beat the Carolina Hurricanes.

Backlund added an assist in a two-point game. T.J. Brodie finished with two assists, while Oliver Kylington and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary. The Western Conference-leading Flames head into the All-Star break riding a three-game winning streak and an 8-0-1 run.

Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho had goals for the Hurricanes, who fell to 1-2-1 in their past four games. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored on the Chicago Blackhawks’ only two attempts of a shoot-out as the hosts edged the New York Islanders in the final game for both teams before the NHL All-Star break.

Toews scored the final goal of regulation late in the second period for the Blackhawks, who have won two straight. Dylan Strome scored earlier in the second period. Goalie Cam Ward made 34 saves in regulation and overtime, before turning back the Islanders’ two attempts in the shoot-out.

Valtteri Filppula and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, but are still to end the first half of the season at the top of the Metropolitan Division. New York are 15-3-1 since Dec. 15.

Coyotes 3, Senators 2

Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice and added an assist as the Arizona Coyotes continued their hot streak with a win at hosts the Ottawa Senators.

Derek Stepan also scored for Arizona, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators. Goalie Craig Anderson, making just his second start after missing 11 games with a concussion, stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Red Wings 3, Oilers 2

Luke Glendening scored two goals, as the Detroit Red Wings handed hosts the Edmonton Oilers their third consecutive loss.

Glendening raised his season total to eight goals. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit, while Andreas Athanasiou added two assists. Jimmy Howard stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, who won for just the fourth time in 15 games (4-9-2).

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Matthew Benning also scored, while Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves.