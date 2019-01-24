Free-kick gets Qatar to quarter-finals

Reuters, ABU DHABI

Qatar on Tuesday wrestled their way past Iraq into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup when a stunning free-kick from the son of a former Iraq international gave them a 1-0 victory at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Bassam al-Rawi, whose father Hisham played for Iraq in the 1990s, found the net in the 62nd minute to decide a scrappy contest in favor of the 2022 World Cup hosts and set up a date with South Korea across town at the Zayed Sports City Arena tomorrow.

Iraq, the 2007 champions, gave their all, but paid the price for failing to take their chances and departed the continental tournament before the quarter-final stage for the first time since 1972.

“I thought it was a great performance from both teams,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said. “I just congratulate the players for their performance against one of the best teams in the competition.”

Because of the current political and economic rift between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Iraq were cheered on by a noisy majority of the 14,000 crowd in the boutique ground, with barely a handful supporting the Maroons.

Qatar, who scored 10 goals and conceded none in the group stage, made the brighter start and leftback Abdelkarim Hassan hit the bar in the fourth minute.

Qatar were muscled out of the game in the midfield and Hassan’s shot was pretty much the extent of their threat on goal until he had a shot deflected onto the post just before the break.

Iraq fared little better at the other end, with Mohanad Ali having their best chance of breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute as the 2007 champions started to make some progress with the ball over the top of Qatar’s defense.

The young striker raced through on goal, but Saad al-Sheeb bravely dived at his feet, with the goalkeeper getting a boot to the face for his efforts.

A defensive error put Qatar winger Akram Afif through early in the second half, but his touch woefully betrayed him and the ball trickled harmlessly to Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

It was a foul on the dangerous Afif just outside the left-hand corner of the box that led to the breakthrough just after the hour mark, defender Bassam stepping up and curling the ball over the wall and into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Qatar were charged with confidence by the goal and poured forward to pepper Hassan’s goal with shots over the next 10 minutes, before Iraq regained their grip on the midfield.

Iraq defender Ali Adnan went close to matching Bassam’s effort from a free-kick in the 78th minute and twice Iraq forwards flashed headers wide, as they laid siege to the Qatar goal in the last few minutes.

However, Qatar held them out to register a fourth clean sheet in four matches at the tournament, almost outnumbering their small band of fans when they celebrated with them at the end.

“I think the game was equal,” Iraq coach Srecko Katanec said. “We pushed, we pushed, but we didn’t score. The players gave everything. That’s it.”