India soccer players win hearts, despite early exit

AFP, NEW DELHI

Soccer fans and pundits yesterday were full of praise for India even after a stoppage-time penalty cost the Blue Tigers an unlikely spot in the Asian Cup knockout stages and prompted their coach to resign.

Despite its giant population, India is a soccer minnow at a lowly 97th in the FIFA world rankings and the players are used to being overshadowed by the nation’s glamorous millionaire cricketers.

They did not even qualify for the previous Asian Cup, but dared to dream of glory after stunning Thailand 4-1 in their opening match in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Having lost to the hosts in their second match, the 0-0 scoreline going into stoppage-time in their final match against Bahrain on Monday would have been sufficient to see them through, but a rash foul by skipper Pronay Halder gave Bahrain a penalty, converted coolly by Jamal Rashed.

The Hindu daily said India had “won hearts aplenty” with their performances, earning plaudits as they “threw their bodies at the ball, defended doggedly and put up a fearless display.”

“The Indians had endured a long journey to rub shoulders with Asia’s best. Unfortunately for them, the journey ends here,” it said.

ESPN India said the bid to reach the round-of-16 had been thwarted “in the most diabolical of ways.”

India coach Stephen Constantine stepped down after the game, but said “the boys have exceeded expectations” and that he was “exceptionally proud of the players for everything that they’ve given.”

Beaten finalists on their 1964 Asian Cup debut when it was a four-team competition, India last qualified in 2011 when they were thrashed in every game and let in 13 goals.

“The positives are, the team is much fitter. Full credit goes to Stephen Constantine that he has made it very cohesive, very fit,” commentator and author Novy Kapadia said. “He has made the team that plays to a game plan.”

Fans also chose to highlight the good moments on the pitch.

“We loved the way India played, especially against Thailand. They fought hard against UAE and Bahrain. Keep it up. Way to go,” Amit Jain said on Twitter.

India defender Sandeep Jhingan thanked the fans.

“We defended like warriors and the defeat is really hard to take,” Jhingan said. “Disappointed seeing how it turned out, but we can only go upwards from here.”

Despite the Asian Cup heroics, cricket remains the only game in town for most Indians.

“Cricket is No. 1, every other sport has to accept that they can only compete for the No. 2 spot,” Kapadia said. “We shouldn’t get carried away. It is a step forward. The team is still not World Cup material.”