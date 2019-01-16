City will pounce on any Reds slipup: Guardiola

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Pep Guardiola on Monday said his Manchester City team would be poised to pounce if English Premier League leaders Liverpool falter, following a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers that left City four points behind Juergen Klopp’s side.

Two first-half goals from Gabriel Jesus, either side of a straight red card for Wolves defender Willy Boly, and a second-half own-goal allowed City to demonstrate that they had banished their shaky form of last month.

The City manager was in no mood to analyze the table and said he is interested only in his own team’s performances.

“We cannot play the games against Liverpool, we cannot do anything about them,” Guardiola said. “All we can do is win our games and be there. We’ve spoken to our players about it and the fact we cannot control what they can do. All we can do is be there and maybe one day they fail, but if they don’t lose, then they’ll be champions. We’ve done incredible numbers after last season, but one team has done better than us so far. All we can do is be there until the end and the results will dictate who will win.”

“I don’t have a magician’s ball to discover when I’m going to lose points, but I said to the players: ‘Don’t look at the calendar for the Liverpool games — forget about it,’ because normally when this happens, in my experience, you lose your games and after that it’s over,” Guardiola said.

City have scored a remarkable 21 goals in four home games this calendar year and have hit 99 in all competitions already this season.

Jesus had scored just three times in his 16 league games coming into the new year, but his two-goal performance against Nuno Espirito Santo’s team continued his rich vein of recent form.

He scored once in the seven-goal FA Cup win over Rotherham United and hit four in last week’s 9-0 EFL Cup humiliation of Burton Albion, and now has seven goals in his past three outings, although City’s task was made easier by a straight red card shown to Boly in the 19th minute.

Boly’s challenge, a one-footed out-of-control, lunge at Bernardo Silva, might not have been malicious, but it was deserving of a red.

“It was quite a bad tackle, but I’m fine,” Silva said. “Yes, he did apologize at the end of the game. These things happen.”