Thunder overcome Spurs

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Russell Westbrook tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday, while reserve guard Dennis Schroder scored all 10 points in the second half, as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 122-112.

The Thunder rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to seize control of the contest in the third quarter and avenge a 154-147 double-overtime loss to the Spurs two nights ago.

Paul George added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma City, who outscored the Spurs 35-20 in the third.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thunder. It was only San Antonio’s second loss in their past eight games.

“Schroder just sliced us and diced us, did a great job getting to the rim,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Defense let us down.”

Marco Belinelli scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a career-high 56 points against the Thunder on Thursday, struggled with the extra coverage and finished with 17 points.

“They didn’t let me play,” Aldridge said. “They doubled me in every way. They came from the baseline, from the top. They made sure that the ball wasn’t in my hands.”

Elsewhere, Blake Griffin made a turbulent return to the Staples Center, scoring 44 points as the Detroit Pistons toppled the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104.

It was an emotional day for Griffin as he snubbed Clippers owner Steve Ballmer before the game, was greeted with a standing ovation during a first-quarter video tribute and then had a heated exchange on the floor with former teammate Patrick Beverley as the final horn sounded.

“There was a lot of hype coming into this game and I was looking forward to it, but I’m glad that it’s over,” Griffin said. “The next time I come, it won’t be as crazy.”

The 2009 first overall draft pick by the Clippers was surprisingly traded to Detroit last January after signing a five-year extension worth US$171 million.

In Saturday’s other games, it was:

‧ T’wolves 110, Pelicans 106

‧ Suns 102, Nuggets 93

‧ Jazz 110, Bulls 102

‧ Kings 104, Hornets 97