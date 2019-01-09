Eagles’ Hester blocked field goal missed by Bears’ Parkey

Reuters

Cody Parkey’s missed field goal that sunk the Chicago Bears on Sunday is no longer a straight-up miss.

The NFL on Monday made a scoring change, crediting Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester with a block on the play that gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 16-15 victory over the Bears in the NFC wild-card matchup.

Slow-motion video of the play showed Hester’s raised left hand barely tipping the football as it made its ascent.

Parkey’s kick clanked off the left upright and caromed off the crossbar before falling to the turf with five seconds left and quickly became known as the “Double Doink.”

Hester said he was concerned that he did not get enough of the kick and feared turning around to see the football sailing through the uprights.

“Tipped off my fingertips. Felt good ... [but] actually, I thought I didn’t get enough of it. I thought it was going to go in,” Hester told the Philadelphia Daily News after the contest.

It was Parkey’s sixth kick this season that hit an upright and missed.

Fans booed the kicker heavily as he left the field. He was bombarded with hundreds of hateful messages on social media sites.

“It’s one of the worst feelings in the world to let your team down,” Parkey said afterward. “I feel terrible ... just sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick.”

Moments before the miss, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had used a timeout to ice Parkey just before the Bears snapped the ball, and Parkey made the meaningless attempt as whistles blew. He had also hit each of his first three field-goal attempts of the game, although none was from farther than 36 yards.