Real Madrid fall 10 points behind Barca

AFP, MADRID

Real Madrid might not even challenge for the title, let alone win it, as a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday left them 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Barca took their advantage over their fiercest rivals into double figures by beating Getafe 2-1, while Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also gained on the European champions, despite earlier sharing a 1-1 draw.

Lionel Messi’s and Luis Suarez’s goals were enough for Barca, for whom the weekend could hardly have gone better.

Antoine Griezmann’s stunning free-kick earned Atletico a point at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Real Madrid played with 10 men for half an hour after Lucas Vazquez was sent off, but by then they already trailed to Willian Jose’s early penalty.

Ruben Pardo wrapped up a brilliant victory for Real Sociedad, who had won the fixture only once in their past 22 attempts.

It was their first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2004 and then, Real Madrid fired coach Carlos Queiroz a day later.

Santiago Solari is not there yet, even if he was asked afterward if he deserved to keep his job.

“We fight to win the next game,” Solari said.

The honeymoon period Solari enjoyed in November, though, after replacing Julen Lopetegui is well and truly over.

The loss, coming after the draw away to Villarreal on Wednesday last week, means Real Madrid are in fifth place, outside the UEFA Champions League places.

“Everything went against us today,” Solari said.

“We did everything we could, but the ball just would not go in,” he said.

Stony-faced Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was among the 53,412 watching on, the club’s second-lowest attendance of the season.

“We will try to get them back,” Solari said, before making a swift exit.

Barcelona have won seven out of the past 10 La Liga titles and now own a five-point cushion.

If they are to slip up this season, Atletico or Sevilla would seem the ones able to take advantage.