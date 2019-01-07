Solskjaer wins again as two teams ousted from FA Cup

AP

On a day when English Premier League strugglers Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City lost to lower-league opponents in the FA Cup third round, there were no problems for Solskjaer’s Manchester United as the interim coach collected a record-tying fifth straight win to start his tenure when his team beat second-tier Reading 2-0. The other four victories came in the league.

Juan Mata — from the penalty spot — and Romelu Lukaku scored the first-half goals for United, allowing Solskjaer to join the great Matt Busby (in 1946) as the only United managers to win their first five games.

Titleholder Chelsea and record 13-time winner Arsenal were among the other Premier League teams to progress to the last 32.

Chelsea had a 2-0 win over second-tier Nottingham Forest.

Spaniard Alvaro Morata scored the goals in the 49th and 59th minutes, with the striker set up both times by crosses from winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

For a brief time, there was a danger that Arsenal’s match at third-tier Blackpool might be delayed, even postponed, because its bus was unable to set off from the team hotel. A Blackpool fan climbed onto the roof and only came down after a lengthy stand-off.

Joe Willock is glad the game went ahead, as the 19-year-old Arsenal forward netted twice at Bloomfield Road, becoming in the process the club’s youngest FA Cup scorer in nearly a decade.

Alex Iwobi scored Arsenal’s other goal.

In the two surprises of the third round so far, Huddersfield — the Premier League’s last-place team — lost 1-0 at second-tier Bristol City, last season’s English League Cup semi-finalists, while Cardiff were beaten by third-tier Gillingham 1-0.

Nathaniel Clyne made his debut for Bournemouth in the all-Premier League matchup against Brighton & Hove Albion, but was on the losing side, 3-1.

A total of eight Premier League teams advanced on Saturday from the third round, the stage where sides from England’s top two divisions enter the world’s oldest club knockout competition.

Everton won at home to fourth-tier Lincoln 2-1 thanks to goals by Ademola Lookman and Bernard. Marko Arnautovic and his first-half replacement, Andy Carroll, scored for West Ham United in a win over second-tier Birmingham 2-0, and Burnley needed a stoppage-time penalty by Chris Wood to beat third-tier Barnsley 1-0.

Crystal Palace beat fourth-tier Grimsby 1-0 through Jordan Ayew’s 86th-minute goal.

There will be at least two replays, after Newcastle United drew with second-tier Blackburn 1-1, and Southampton were held at second-tier Derby 2-2.