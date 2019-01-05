SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Anger over fan sex rules

A ban on unaccompanied women attending the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia sparked a furious reaction on Thursday, as the restrictions were revealed. The cup is to be played between Juventus and AC Milan on Jan. 16 in Riyadh, but women are only able to buy tickets for the “family” seats, while men can sit alone, Serie A said on Wednesday. Serie A president Gaetano Micciche said that the presence of women in the stadium alone would be a “historic first,” adding: “This will go down in the history of our Super Cup as the first international competition which Saudi Arabian women can watch in the stadium.”

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies fight after loss

Memphis Grizzlies players Omri Casspi and Garrett Temple had to be separated during a post-game meeting that turned physical following Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Athletic and ESPN reported. Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff called a closed-door meeting with players and coaches following the Grizzlies’ third straight loss, during which Casspi and Temple had a physical altercation, according to the reports. The Athletic reported that Casspi took umbrage with criticism that the bench unit was not playing with enthusiasm. General manager Chris Wallace issued an apology on Thursday. “When losing happens, obviously emotions get frayed and we’re very passionate and competitive people in this game,” Wallace said. “Some things were said and some things happened,” Temple added. “At the end of the day we’re brothers.” The loss was the 10th for Memphis in their past 13 games.

DOPING

Law firm to probe bullying

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday said it has hired a law firm to carry out an independent investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by senior executives in the organization. Law firm Covington & Burling would probe conduct by members of the agency’s Executive Committee during a meeting in the Seychelles in September last year, it said in a statement. The meeting led to the resignation of Canadian cross-country skier Beckie Scott from WADA’s Compliance Review Committee. “There was laughter when I read the list of athlete committees who had produced statements and who were confronting the [Russia reinstatement] decision,” Scott told the BBC in an interview. Scott said neither WADA’s president nor director-general had challenged officials who made “gestures that were inappropriate.” Investigators would be asked to conduct interviews of all relevant parties and to deliver “unbiased and independent findings” to the Executive Committee.

CRICKET

India coasting to victory

A marathon century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a swashbuckling ton from Rishabh Pant yesterday all but ended Australia’s hopes of saving the series as India built a massive 622-7 declared in the final Sydney Test. India began the second day at 303-4 and proceeded to twist the knife against a demoralized home team that toiled in hot conditions. Despite the tall task ahead, Australia skipper Tim Paine said they were not ready to throw in the towel. “We certainly won’t be doing that; we will be fighting as hard as we can for the next three days,” he said.