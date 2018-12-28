Reds go six clear as City lose again

AFP, LONDON

Liverpool on Wednesday moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League as the leaders eased past Newcastle United 4-0 at Anfield and Manchester City were beaten for the second time in five days, 2-1 at Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur leapfrogged City into second after thrashing AFC Bournemouth 5-0, while Manchester United’s perfect start under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued with Paul Pogba scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

United remained eight points off the top four as Eden Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford, but fifth-placed Arsenal could only manage a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has tried to stress that it is still far too early for his side to be talking of ending a near three-decade wait to win the title in December.

However, another routine win and a 12th clean sheet in 19 Premier League games will do little to dampen expectations ahead of a huge week for Liverpool, with Arsenal visiting Anfield tomorrow before a visit to City on Thursday next week.

“The six-point lead means nothing,” Klopp said. “We play Arsenal and City. It’s good that we have six points more than other teams, or seven, but that is pretty much all.”

“What we wanted to do all the time was create a basis for the rest of the season. Now the first part of the season is over. We want to create our own history,” he added.

After a slow start, Liverpool went in front through an unlikely source when Dejan Lovren volleyed home after 12 minutes.

It was a far more familiar marksman who made the game safe when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot before Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho’s first Liverpool goal rounded off the scoring.

City boss Pep Guardiola made three changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace on Saturday last week, with Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne returning, but even they could not prevent a third defeat in four Premier League games.

“We have to accept it, we have to realize that we have to work harder, and try to get immediately one good result and get our confidence back,” Guardiola said.

Aguero set up Bernardo Silva to give the champions a perfect start, but Marc Albrighton leveled just five minutes later.

City dominated possession throughout, but after Andros Townsend’s incredible volley for Palace last Saturday they were hit by another wonder strike when Ricardo Pereira fired home nine minutes from time.

A terrible afternoon for City was compounded late on by a red card for Fabian Delph.

As City have floundered, Spurs have fired back into the title race as Mauricio Pochettino’s men have now scored 11 goals in four days.

“We are in a very good position, but Liverpool and Manchester City are the real contenders,” a cautious Pochettino said.

Fresh from a 6-2 hammering of Everton, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura put Tottenham 3-0 up before halftime at Wembley.

Harry Kane then got his goal just after the hour mark before Son recorded his second double in as many games.

Pogba was again to the fore as Solskjaer’s dream start continued unabated in his first outing in charge at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic tapped home from close range to give the hosts a halftime advantage.

After providing three assists on his return to the starting lineup in a 5-1 win at Cardiff City over the weekend, Pogba showed the goalscoring threat he also poses from midfield by striking twice in 14 second-half minutes.