Lakers lose LeBron, but rout Warriors

AFP, LOS ANGELES

LeBron James left with a groin injury, but the Los Angeles Lakers regrouped for a 127-101 blowout win over two-time defending champions the Golden State Warriors that snapped an 11-game losing streak on the Warriors’ home court.

“That was our most complete game of the season,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “We knew they were going to go on a run and a lot of the time, we rely on LeBron or our veteran leaders to keep us in it. Without LeBron, the group as a whole did a good job of fighting back.”

James was injured halfway through the third quarter when he reached for a loose ball. He grimaced and grabbed his groin before heading to the sidelines, where he tried to stretch it out.

He was moving gingerly when he left the court for good and headed to the team’s locker room.

“Hopefully, it is not a long-term thing and I can get back on the floor as soon as possible,” said James, who finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Walton said that team doctors would examine James yesterday.

“He will get an MRI ... and we will have a better understanding of what he has going on,” Walton said.

Kyle Kuzma contributed 19 points, Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo 15 points and 10 assists as the Lakers won on the Warriors’ home floor for the first time in six years.

They also ended a seven-game losing streak overall in the series with their first win in the California rivalry since 2016.

“We just want to continue to get better,” James said. “It is always the next man up. You have to be able to take punches and punch back, and we were able to do that.”

Kevin Durant had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Andre Iguodala came off the bench and scored a season-high 23 points in the contest — one of five NBA games on Christmas Day.

Golden State struggled mightily from the three-point range, shooting just nine for 36 overall, with Stephen Curry going two for eight and Durant three for eight.

Rockets 113, Thunder 109

James Harden scored 41 points as the Houston Rockets recorded their seventh win in their past eight games with a 113-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden has scored 35 points or more in his past five contests, which is the longest such streak since Carmelo Anthony did it over a six-game stretch in April 2013.

“Our record isn’t where we want it to be, but it’s getting there,” Harden said. “We’ve got to continue to work hard every day, continue to get better and grow.”

Harden became the first player to score 40 or more points on Christmas since Durant had 44 for the Thunder eight years ago.

Russell Westbrook sank one of two free throws to cut the Rockets’ lead to just three points with 15 seconds left, but Houston’s Austin Rivers made a free throw with 7 seconds left to secure the victory.

Bucks 109, Knicks 95

In New York, Giannis Antetokounmpo chalked up 30 points and 14 rebounds, helping as the high-scoring Milwaukee Bucks to take out their frustrations on the New York Knicks with a 109-95 win.

Brook Lopez scored 20 points in the Bucks’ victory.

Milwaukee lead the league in scoring, but they were coming off an embarrassing loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday in which they scored just 87 points.

The Bucks wanted to avenge the last time the two teams met on Dec. 1 at Madison Square Garden: a 136-134 loss in overtime to the Knicks.