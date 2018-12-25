SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

LA LIGA

Sevilla extend streak

Wissam Ben Yedder kept 10-man Sevilla unbeaten in eight La Liga games when he scored in stoppage-time to snatch a 1-1 draw against CD Leganes on Sunday. With dense fog at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Madrid, Ben Yedder slipped behind his marker and met Roque Mesa’s short cross at the far post where the forward nodded the ball off the turf and into the corner of the net. The draw left Pablo Machin’s Sevilla in third place and five points behind leaders Barcelona as the league starts its two-week winter break. “It was tough for us after they scored first, but we leave with a draw,” Ben Yedder said. “It is an important point.” Leganes had gone ahead when Mikel Vesga headed in a cross by Allan Nyom in the fifth minute. Sevilla were playing without top-scorer Pablo Sarabia and midfielder Ever Banega, both serving one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards. They then lost Franco Vazquez when he was given a direct red card at halftime for arguing with the referee. Jesus Navas also had to be substituted during the break because of a muscle injury in his right leg. “This team showed it has spirit and courage,” Machin said. “We knew how to overcome the sending off and the problem with Jesus. I am sure [Vazquez] thought that he was right, but it doesn’t justify losing your temper and getting sent off.” In Sunday’s other games, Valencia beat Sociedad Deportiva Huesca 2-1 and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid defeated Levante UD 2-1.

LIGUE 1

Amiens, Bordeaux draw

Midfielder Eddy Gnahore scored late on as struggling Amiens SC secured a 1-1 draw against Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Seven of the 17 league goals Amiens have scored this season have been in the final 20 minutes. Gnahore’s equalizer in the 87th minute came after the Bordeaux defense was caught out as a cross sailed over the penalty area. Gnahore kept his eye on the ball and broke into the box to score with a confident finish. It was his fourth goal of the season, making him the club’s top scorer heading into the winter break. Bordeaux took the lead after 23 minutes through Nigerian striker Samuel Kalu.

BUNDESLIGA

Gerhardt hits late winner

Yannick Gerhardt scored late to clinch a 3-2 win for VfL Wolfsburg against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Gerhardt’s 89th-minute winner lifted Wolfsburg to fifth place, three points behind RB Leipzig in the final Champions League spot and one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt. Augsburg made the better start, but Wolfsburg gradually gained control and Josuha Guilavogui scored after the visitors’ second corner. US defender John Brooks headed the ball on and the French midfielder prodded it home from close range. Brazilian defender William scored before the break after Augsburg missed several chances to clear. Rani Khedira dragged Augsburg back into the game when he scored minutes after the restart and Sergio Cordova equalized at about the hour mark. However, Gerhardt’s late strike proved too much for the home side. “You can see that we’re perhaps still a bit too naive,” Augsburg manager Manuel Baum said. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim drew 1-1 with visiting FSV Mainz in Sunday’s late game.