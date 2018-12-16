Celtics crush Hawks to extend streak

AP, BOSTON

Kyrie Irving credits Boston’s defense for an offensive resurgence that has the Celtics riding the longest winning streak in the NBA.

Irving on Friday night scored 24 points in just three quarters, then rested in the fourth as the Celtics finished off a 129-108 rout of Atlanta for their eighth straight victory.

“We’re just pushing the pace,” said Irving, who also had five assists, five rebounds and four steals. “I think our identity is on the defensive end. We just try to pressure them and use that to our advantage and create opportunities on the offensive end.”

Jayson Tatum had 22 points for Boston, Marcus Morris added 20, Gordon Hayward had 19 points and five assists, Daniel Theis scored 18 points and rookie Robert Williams III blocked five shots.

“We’ve been playing well over the past couple of games, just coming out with some pace and some attitude and just setting the tempo,” said Morris, who made six of Boston’s 19 three-pointers.

Kevin Huerter led Atlanta with 19 points, while John Collins had 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Hawks, losers of six of seven, had nine of their 24 turnovers in the first quarter.

“The hole that we put ourselves in was a big issue,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. “We just have a way of getting off to slow starts. For some reason, we don’t have that urgency.”

Atlanta regrouped in the second quarter and pulled to 49-45, but Boston pushed the lead back up to 11 at halftime and continued pulling away in the second half with an opening 13-2 run.

“We’ve got to do a better job of not putting ourselves in a hole at the start of the third,” Collins said. “We give a team like that opportunities, they’re going to take them.”

Tatum’s three-point play with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third pushed the Celtics over 100 points at 101-79.

A technical on Bazemore after the call led to another free throw, followed by another on Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce 5 seconds later.

Boston led 108-82 after the third period and let their reserves take over in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta’s Vince Carter, who is playing in his 21st season, got a warm reception in a place that is known for being tough on opponents.

“I’m grateful, because I know on the other side there is a lot of boos playing here,” Carter said. “I don’t expect it, obviously, but until you hear it, it’s a pretty cool moment. Very appreciative.”

Hayward, who sat out Wednesday’s game with an illness, went to the locker room at the end of the third quarter after biting his tongue hard enough to draw blood late in the period.

In other games on Friday, the New York Knicks edged the Charlotte Hornets 126-124 in overtime, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 125-118, the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-101 and the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-112.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-97, the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-98, the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 128-122 and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 130-125.

