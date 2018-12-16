David Lipsky takes Dunhill lead with superb chips, putts

AFP, MALELANE, South Africa

Superb chipping and putting on Friday made American David Lipsky the second-round leader in the Alfred Dunhill Championship as title favorite Charl Schwartzel of South Africa missed the cut.

Lipsky carded a flawless six-under 66 that included an eagle and four birdies over the par-72 Leopard Creek Country Club course that borders Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa.

After a first-round 70, Lipsky’s 136 halfway total earned him a one-stroke advantage over two Scots: Scott Jamieson (66) and Marc Warren (67).

The American is playing for the first time at Leopard Creek, where wild animals roam just meters from the course, and he was in a good position to become the first foreign winner of the event since Spaniard Pablo Martin eight years ago.

“I have always wanted to come here, because I heard great things about the venue from almost everyone,” Lipsky said.

“My chipping and putting have been amazing and I am looking forward to the next two rounds this weekend.”

Two others Scots, David Drysdale (69) and Doug McGuigan (66), were one shot further back on 138 in the 2018-2019 European Tour event.

South African Oliver Bekker, whose opening 66 gave him the first-round lead, could only manage a 73 and was among six contenders three strokes behind Lipsky.

Louis Oosthuizen, who won the South African Open Championship on Sunday last week, carded a 69 and was well-placed on 140 to mount a title challenge this weekend.

Schwartzel, a four-time winner of this event, went around in 74 for a halfway total of 147 and missed the cut by one shot.

The former Masters champion has described the Leopard Creek course as his favorite in the world, but he did not click this week with the redesigned layout.

Finn Kim Koivu carded a nine-birdie 65 — the lowest score of the first two rounds — to jump into contention on 140 after starting with a disappointing 75.