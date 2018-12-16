WADA to collect Moscow laboratory data

AFP, PARIS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday said that it would next week send a team to retrieve data from a Moscow anti-doping laboratory, a key requirement for the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

A five-person technical team is tomorrow to travel to Moscow “to access the laboratory information management system [LIMS] and the underlying raw data of the laboratory, as required by WADA’s executive committee decision” on Sept. 20, WADA said.

The finger was firmly pointed at the Moscow laboratory by a WADA report written by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren that found it at the heart of a state-sponsored Russian doping cover-up.

The lab has until Dec. 31 to hand over data or risk having RUSADA suspended again.

“Following an initial meeting last month between WADA and the Russian public authorities, we have been preparing for the full technical mission to gain access to the Moscow Laboratory and the relevant data, in line with the strict conditions set for RUSADA’s reinstatement,” WADA director-general Olivier Niggli said.

“Gaining full access to the laboratory and the data contained within it was the reason behind the 20 September decision and it is satisfying that we are another step closer to realizing that,” he said.

“The raw data is the missing piece of the puzzle that will complement the duplicate LIMS database that is already in WADA’s possession and help conclude WADA’s McLaren and Operation LIMS investigations,” he added.

The data contained within the laboratory would need to be fully assessed and verified, after which they would then be used, in conjunction with a reanalysis of samples as required, to build cases against athletes who cheated, WADA said.

A WADA team last week completed a two-day audit of RUSADA, in accordance with the strict conditions of its reinstatement.

“Based on its findings, the audit team will prepare a full report highlighting any outstanding issues that need to be addressed,” WADA said.