Chargers rally to edge Chiefs 29-28

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium was already emptying by the time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers jogged to the locker room, triumphantly waving his hand as a satisfying cascade of boos washed over him.

He had finally beaten the Kansas City Chiefs. It sounded perfect.

Rivers on Thursday night led Los Angeles on a feverish fourth-quarter comeback, capped by a debatable pass interference call, a tense video review of the final touchdown and the gutsy decision to try a two-point conversion.

And for the first time in years against Kansas City, everything turned out perfectly for Rivers and the Chargers in a 29-28 victory that clinched their playoff spot.

“This was big. Here or at home, whatever, we needed to beat these guys,” Rivers said.

The Chargers (11-3) trailed 28-14 when Justin Jackson’s touchdown run with 3 minutes, 49 seconds to go gave them a chance.

They quickly got the ball back from Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, and Rivers led a tense final drive that included a fourth-down dart to Travis Benjamin to keep it alive.

A crucial penalty on Kendall Fuller in the back of the end zone gave the Chargers the ball at the one-yard line, and Rivers found Mike Williams along the sideline on the next play. When the touchdown with 4 seconds left was confirmed, coach Anthony Lynn sent his offense back onto the field.

Williams hauled in the conversion to end five years’ worth of frustration.

“We didn’t come here to tie. We came here to win. So to me it was a no-brainer,” said Lynn, whose team became the first since Minnesota in Week 15 of the 2002 season to win with a two-point conversion in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

The win allowed Los Angeles to forge a first-place tie in the American Football Conference West, although the Chiefs (11-3) hold the tiebreaker with a better division record.

More satisfying was the simple fact that Rivers and the Chargers had finally snapped their nine-game losing streak against Kansas City.

The Chargers had not beaten the Chiefs since 2013, the last year they made the playoffs.

“Oh, it’s satisfying,” Benjamin said. “We talked about it. We knew it had been a couple years and we wanted to go into this game and change that and we did.”

Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Williams had seven catches for 76 yards and two scores while adding another on the ground.

Jackson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown in place of injured Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

Mahomes was held to just 243 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City, and his inability to pick up a first down in the closing minutes proved costly.

The Chiefs forced the Chargers to burn two timeouts on their final drive, but Mahomes was sacked by Isaac Rochell and Kansas City had to punt. The Chiefs never got the ball back on offense.

“They found a way to win and we didn’t,” Mahomes said. “You have to find a way in this league.”

Hyped by the return of star safety Eric Berry, it looked for a while as if the Chiefs would simply resume their vexation of Rivers at Arrowhead. Steven Nelson leaped to snag a jump ball for a pick on the second play of the game, and Rivers tossed another just before halftime.

Mahomes and Co took advantage of their early momentum.

Kansas City breezed downfield after Nelson’s interception and the young Most Valuable Player candidate threw a dart to Demarcus Robinson — while in the grasp of Chargers safety Adrian Phillips — for a 7-0 lead.