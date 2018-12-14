Key witness bows out of Varnish suit on dismissal, bias

Reuters

The doctor at the center of cycling’s “jiffy bag” probe has pulled out of giving evidence at former European team sprint champion Jess Varnish’s employment case against British Cycling.

Richard Freeman, a former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, was one of three witnesses that Varnish’s legal team had hoped to call.

Varnish is attempting to sue British Cycling and UK Sport for wrongful dismissal and sexual discrimination.

Her lawyer, David Reade, on Wednesday said that an ongoing British General Medical Council investigation into Freeman had caused his legal team to reconsider his attendance.

“He was advised by his legal team that he should not give evidence,” Reade said.

Freeman was involved in the handling of a “mystery package” for Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

The contents of the package have remained a source of speculation, despite Team Sky saying that it was a flu treatment.

Freeman denied any wrongdoing and resigned from British Cycling due to ill health last year, while UK Anti-Doping closed its investigation into the package, saying that it had been unable to confirm Team Sky’s account.

Thomas Linden, representing British Cycling, questioned Freeman’s credibility after he also failed to turn up to a parliamentary select committee citing a “major depressive illness.”

“Freeman’s credibility is an issue. He has form for pulling out,” Linden said.

Varnish was dropped by British Cycling before the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old has alleged that she was the victim of bullying and sexist language, particularly from then-technical director Shane Sutton.

Sutton resigned in April 2016 and was later found guilty in an independent investigation of discriminatory language.

British Cycling has maintained that 28-year-old Varnish was dropped for performance issues.

However, the cyclist has said that she was akin to an employee of the sports body and funding agency UK Sport, and therefore entitled to basic workers’ rights.

The case could impact how UK Sport offers grants to British athletes, forcing the body to introduce benefits and increased protection in the event of disputes or grievances.