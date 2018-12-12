Everton deny Watford with Digne’s last-gasp equalizer

Reuters

Everton defender Lucas Digne scored with a superb free-kick deep into added time on Monday to salvage a 2-2 draw with Watford in a frenetic Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Richarlison had given the home side an early lead before Watford made it 2-1 with two goals in 3 minutes just past the hour mark, Seamus Coleman scoring an own-goal and Abdoulaye Doucoure powering home a header.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson spurning the chance to equalize for the hosts when his penalty was saved just minutes later, Watford looked to be heading for a win, but Digne then popped up with his first Everton goal to salvage a point.

The night had started well for the Merseysiders, looking for the win that would have lifted them above Manchester United into sixth place, when Brazilian striker Richarlison scored against his old club in the 15th minute.

However, the goal was controversial, with Everton’s Theo Walcott appearing to be offside in the build-up.

“I prefer not to say anything about the referees,” Watford manager Javi Gracia said. “If VAR [video assistant referee] was ready today, the result would have been different.”

Everton’s Coleman then put through his own goal in the 63rd minute when Roberto Pererya’s effort hit the post and rebounded off the defender into the net. Doucoure then put the visitors in front when he rose above Coleman to head firmly home.

Three minutes later, Christian Kabasele clumsily fouled Everton defender Yerry Mina in the penalty area, but Sigurdsson’s spot kick down the middle was saved by the legs of Ben Foster.

It was the Icelander’s second penalty miss in three matches.

As the clock ticked down, mid-table Watford thought they had done enough for the win, but France international Digne stepped up to curl his free-kick into the net and deny the visitors.

Everton are seventh on 24 points, two behind Manchester United, while Watford are 12th with 21 points after 16 games.