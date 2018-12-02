Lakers rally past Mavs; Rockets romp over Spurs

AFP, LOS ANGELES

James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 37 points on Friday as the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak by clobbering the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs 136-105.

Harden delivered 23 points and 10 assists, while Paul put up 14 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, who won the battle of the struggling Lone Star State teams.

“We’re a confident group when we have all of our players. When we’ve got a healthy roster, we can compete with anybody in the league,” Harden said.

Houston’s Clint Capela led all scorers with 27 points, as the Rockets handed the Spurs their second straight lopsided defeat — San Antonio lost 128-89 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Rockets and Spurs are two former NBA juggernauts who few would have guessed would both be under 0.5 at this point in the season.

Houston (10-11) have made some key adjustments to their lineup through the first quarter of the season, and Paul’s return after missing three games with a hamstring injury also helped them get back on track.

The Rockets built a large enough lead that they were able to sit their starters for most of the final quarter.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 for the Spurs, who have dropped to 10-12 on the season.

The numbers are not good — the Spurs allowed their biggest point total in a half this season and matched the most points they have allowed in the third quarter.

The Rockets scored 70 points in the first half and added 40 points in the third quarter. Houston finished 22-54 on three-pointers.

“It sucks to go out there and get embarrassed like that [back to back],” DeRozan said.

It has been a tough season so far for San Antonio, who traded away Kawhi Leonard in the spring, saw veteran point guard Tony Parker leave for Charlotte, and then dealt with the retirement of heart-and-soul player Manu Ginobili.

“We’re obviously discombobulated on offense,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “A lot of that has to do with me, so I’ve got to do a better job there. I think defensively, we’ve obviously got to shore up our effort and our wisdom at that end of the court. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

LAKERS 114, MAVERICKS 103

LeBron James scored 28 points and Tyson Chandler added 13 points as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the Dallas Mavericks’ three-game winning streak with a 114-103 victory.

“I just locked into the game plan and tried to get some easy shots in,” Chandler said.

Brandon Ingram tallied 19 points and Kyle Kuzma finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers — who trailed for most of the first three quarters — improved to 13-9 on the season.

GRIZZLIES 131, NETS 125

In New York, Memphis point guard Mike Conley scored 13 of his team’s 14 points in double overtime to lead the Grizzlies past the Brooklyn Nets, 131-125.

In the second extra session, Conley shot 3-3 from the field and made all seven of his free throws — he finished the game with 37 points and 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson scored a career-high 36 points for Memphis, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

DeMarre Carroll had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, whose losing streak hit five games.

In Friday’s other games, it was:

‧ Thunder 124, Hawks 109

‧ Nuggets 113, T’Blazers 112

‧ Celtics 128, Cavaliers 95

‧ 76ers 123, Wizards 98

‧ Heat 106, Pelicans 101