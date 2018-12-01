SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Smith leads in Australia

Defending champion Cameron Smith held a one-stroke lead over Marc Leishman and fellow Australian Jake McLeod after the second round of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines yesterday. Smith shot a seven-under 65 for a two-round total of nine-under 135. Leishman had his second consecutive 68, while McLeod, a coleader after the first round, shot 70. American Harold Varner III shot his second straight 69 and was three strokes behind.

BASKETBALL

Argentina make US wait

Nicolas Laprovittola scored 17 points and Lucio Redivo added 14 as Argentina shook off a slow start to beat the US 80-63 in a World Cup qualifying game on Thursday. The win put Argentina (8-1) atop Group E qualifying in the Americas region, one game up on the US (7-2) with three contests remaining for both teams. The top three teams in the division are assured of a spot in next year’s World Cup and the US can clinch one with a win tomorrow against Uruguay, who defeated Puerto Rico 64-62 to move into third. The US are using rosters filled primarily by G League players in qualifying because of changes in FIBA rules. NBA players are not available for the qualifying games, although if the team make it to the World Cup in China it will then be NBA stars taking over.

ATHLETICS

Runners face tech check

Facial recognition is to be deployed at a marathon in China tomorrow to crack down on cheating, state media said, after a half-marathon was blighted by widescale flouting of the rules. A half-marathon last weekend in Shenzhen found that 258 runners had cheated, including many who took shortcuts, prompting Chinese authorities to get tough. For tomorrow’s Kunming Marathon, organizers are to use facial recognition to ensure people do not get someone else to run for them. “Competitors must carry a valid ID and carry out verification through the facial-identification system,” Xinhua news agency said.

CRICKET

Debutant makes 76

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah extended a good start by Shadman Islam on debut to lead Bangladesh to a solid 259-5 against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test yesterday. With the pitch expected to deteriorate, the total already looked daunting for the West Indies, given their vulnerability against quality spin. Shadman made a patient 76 as opener, then captain Shakib held the innings together and established Bangladesh’s dominance in an unbroken 69-run stand with Mahmudullah over the day’s final 23 overs. Shakib was 55 not out and Mahmudullah 31 not out. Shakib opted to bat first as Bangladesh played without a frontline pacer for the first time. On a pitch that had little to offer for the fast bowlers, the West Indies spinners bowled 63 overs. Off-spinner Roston Chase had Soumya Sarkar caught by Shai Hope at slip for 19 to end a 42-run opening partnership. Shadman and Mominul Haque looked untroubled until Haque was out to a loose delivery by fast bowler Kemar Roach on the stroke of lunch. Haque made 29. Shadman then received support from Mohammad Mithun in a 64-run stand before they were both out to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.