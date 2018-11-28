Overlooked no longer, Ronnie Baker bolsters US

Reuters

US sprinter Ronnie Baker has never seen a world outdoor championship in person, but after his sparkling season this year, the world indoor bronze medalist is probably checking the weather for next year’s worlds in Doha.

“He has turned himself into a legitimate medal threat, and not just indoors,” four-time Olympic sprint medalist Ato Boldon said.

Only world indoor record-holder Christian Coleman has run faster than Baker’s 9.87 seconds over 100m this year, and Baker was more consistent with five of the nine top times, including the yearly lead, until Coleman passed him in late August.

“If he continues on this path, he is going to be a medal threat in the next two world championships and the next Olympics,” said Boldon, now a respected analyst.

“He has all the tools to be a 9.7 [seconds] guy, and I think the era of 9.7 to win just about everything is upon us. I don’t think it is going to take 9.6 to win in Doha or Tokyo [at the 2020 Olympics].”

A standout indoor collegiate runner, Baker claimed last year’s US 60m title and a year later, at the US world trials, became the third-fastest sprinter at 60m with a run of 6.40 seconds to finish behind Coleman.

However, it was outdoors that the Texas-based sprinter really burst onto the international scene.

“I had such an amazing season,” Baker said by telephone. “Five PRS [personal records], two or three world leads.”

Four Diamond League victories and a second to Coleman in the Diamond League 100m final added to the success.

“I ran 13 [100m] races last season outdoors. I lost three of them and I came second every single time,” Baker said proudly. “The consistency for me was huge. That was one thing I was super pleased with.”

The oldest, at 25, of the young US triumvirate that has flexed its sprinting muscles, Baker is not as well-known as Coleman, 22, the world 100m silver medalist, or Noah Lyles, 21, the Diamond League 200m winner and world 300m indoor record holder.

The US also has the defending world champion in the 100m, Justin Gatlin, who will be 37 in February.

However, Baker can no longer be overlooked.

“Something happened in the past 12 to 16 months. He’s a different guy,” Boldon said. “He looked like he was going to be another typical 60m specialist, but in the last calendar year, I have watched Ronnie figure out his last 40m to the point where he doesn’t really need to be the first out of the blocks.”

“He doesn’t need to be best starter in the race,” Boldon added. “He understands the 100 is a different philosophy.”

Baker agreed.

“I think the best part of my race is definitely the end,” he said. “I feel like I accelerate really, really well and have good strength and can hold my speed.”

However, his ability to focus needs a bit of attention.

“It’s not so much the crowd or anything,” the distant relative of US 100m record-holder Tyson Gay said. “Sometimes, I just get sidetracked by the guys in the race. Learning to tune that out is going to be a huge key for me moving forward.”

Running more 200m races also would help, Boldon said.

“The last bunch of guys who have dominated the podium, whether it be [Usain] Bolt, Gatlin or others, all have one thing in common. I call it being married to the 200,” he said. “You have to run the 200 as much as you run the 100. That’s where you get the ability to be a great 100m runner. When you are running 200s often, the 100 doesn’t feel long.”