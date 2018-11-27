Boca-River Libertadores final is postponed again

AP, BUENOS AIRES

The Copa Libertadores final between fierce Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate was postponed again on Sunday in a major embarrassment for South American soccer, a day after Boca players were injured in an attack by River fans.

The game had already been put back from Saturday to Sunday after River fans threw stones, sticks and bottles at Boca’s team bus.

The attack took place just blocks from the El Monumental, adding another chapter to Argentina’s long history of soccer-related violence and increasing security concerns just days before the nation hosts a G20 summit of world leaders.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL on Sunday said that the second leg of the final would be rescheduled, but did not give a date or say whether the venue would be changed.

It is to meet today to discuss the details at its headquarters in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

“We have to analyze a sports inequality. The conditions cannot be met — a team has been attacked,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said. “The image shown to the world because of the actions of a few misfits is embarrassing. This is not what soccer is about.”

Boca earlier on Sunday asked the soccer body to suspend the game and sanction River.

The first leg on Nov. 11 ended 2-2 at Boca’s La Bombonera Stadium. It was originally scheduled to be held on Nov. 10, but was delayed 24 hours due to heavy rain.

“I feel pain, just like any other River and Boca fan, because 15 people and some security mistake caused this,” River president Rodolfo D’Onofrio said.

Boca said in a statement that it told CONMEBOL the two Buenos Aires teams would not be playing under equal conditions after the attack on Saturday.

Boca captain and midfielder Pablo Perez had an eye injured by shattered glass.

Boca also said it wants River to be punished for the attack, including possible disqualification and the title being awarded to Boca.

“I’m convinced that these games are played and won on the field, but sometimes I have to refrain from what I think personally and stick to the statutes” Boca president Daniel Angelici said.

On Saturday, River had already opened the stadium’s gates and thousands of fans waited in the stands for kickoff when they heard that the game had been postponed.

Several Boca players were injured in the attack and some also suffered the consequences of police use of tear gas and pepper spray outside the vehicle.

Perez and teenager Gonzalo Lamardo were taken to nearby hospitals.