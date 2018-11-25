SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Curry not hurt in crash

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry on Friday escaped serious injury after being involved in a multicar accident while en route to the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility. Curry was westbound on Highway 24 near Oakland at about 9am when his Porsche Panamera collided with two other vehicles, damaging both the front and back end of his vehicle, US media reported. An Oakland TV station reported a California Highway Patrol spokesman as saying a Lexus car spun out on the freeway and collided with the front of the Porsche before a second car rear-ended it. “Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts,” Curry wrote on Twitter. Police said the wet weather was likely a factor and that no charges have been laid.

RUGBY UNION

Two dropped for hotel visit

Australia backs Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper were dropped for yesterday’s match against England at Twickenham after bringing women into their hotel room earlier on tour, coach Michael Cheika said on Friday. The incident took place following Australia’s 9-6 defeat by Wales on Nov. 10. Australian media reported that three women, one of whom was said to be Ashley-Cooper’s sister-in-law, were out of the hotel by 10:30pm GMT. Team rules state guests are not allowed in players’ rooms. The Wallabies were already reeling from knowing that David Pocock would miss the England game with a neck injury sustained against Italy.

RUGBY UNION

Rainbow laces ‘ill-fitting’

Several international teams planned to wear rainbow laces in support of former Wales captain Gareth Thomas this weekend, but England might avoid a similar gesture because they do not fit into their boots. Thomas on Sunday last week posted a video on Twitter saying he had been a victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff. Wales and France have already said their players would be wearing rainbow laces this weekend, but England’s Sam Underhill, facing Australia yesterday, said: “I won’t be wearing them personally. That is more to do with — it sounds a bit ridiculous given the size of the issue they are representing — the thickness of the laces, they are actually really uncomfortable in my boots.” He added: “But it is an incredibly worthy cause, an incredibly important cause.”

ATHLETICS

Bett given four-year ban

Kenyan world 800m bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the International Association of Athletics Federations Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement on Friday. Bett, 20, refused to allow a urine sample to be taken in February and then in July, when a sample was taken, he tested positive for the prohibited substance erythropoeitin, an endurance-boosting hormone, the unit said. Unless he appeals, Bett is to be suspended until August 2022.

SOCCER

Alaves miss out on lead

Deportivo Alaves on Friday lost to relegation-threatened CD Leganes 1-0, missing an opportunity to take the Spanish league lead. Alaves could have passed Barcelona for the lead with a victory, but the hosts secured the three points with a goal by Youssef En-Nesyri shortly before halftime at Butarque Stadium. It was the first win in six matches for Leganes, allowing them to move out of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend matches.