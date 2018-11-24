No regrets for attacking Ocon, Verstappen says

AFP, ABU DHABI

Racer Max Verstappen on Thursday said that he had “no regrets” about his violent confrontation with rival Esteban Ocon after the pair’s crash during the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was ordered to carry out two days of public service by the sport’s ruling body after shoving Ocon several times following their crash in Interlagos last week, which cost the Dutchman a likely victory.

The 21-year-old told reporters that his response could have been “much worse.”

Asked if he regrets his actions he said: “No. Not really. I was after an apology and I got a bit of a different response.”

“What do you expect me to do? Shake his hand and [say]: ‘Thank you very much for being second instead of first’?” he added.

Verstappen said that Ocon goaded him when they were on the scales in the weighing room after the race, in which Verstappen finished second.

“If you understand the whole conversation, you will see it a bit differently,” he said. “It was something I didn’t expect to hear.”

Verstappen also dismissed comments from Hamilton, who said that Ocon was right to try to overtake.

“I don’t expect to crash with a backmarker. If you get hit like that, I honestly don’t understand what I should do differently,” he said.