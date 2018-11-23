SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GYMNASTICS

USOC to pursue disbanding

The US Olympic Committee (USOC) on Wednesday said it would press ahead with plans to disband USA Gymnastics after the organization refused to give up its status as the sport’s governing body. USOC earlier this month announced that Olympic chiefs had begun proceedings to decertify USA Gymnastics, accusing it of failing to grapple with reforms after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. USOC said in a statement that USA Gymnastics had responded to the decision in a letter. “In that letter they did not choose to relinquish recognition as a national governing body and instead asked a series of questions that relate to the matter and the Section 8 hearing process,” USOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said. Section 8 is the USOC bylaw that sets out the rules regarding a national governing body being decertified. USOC said there was no fixed time frame for the process. “At minimum, we expect it will take several weeks, perhaps a few months,” Hirshland said.

SOCCER

FIFA gets 0.4% of request

A US judge has awarded FIFA just 0.4 percent of the US$28 million it requested in restitution after a New York corruption trial ended in guilty verdicts for two defendants. District Judge Pamela Chen, who presided over the six-week trial last year, on Tuesday issued a 32-page ruling that took FIFA to task for its “wildly excessive” and “patently frivolous” requests for legal fees. Of the approximately US$28 million that FIFA requested in the form of attorneys’ fees and investigative expenses, she awarded FIFA US$108,267.80.

SOCCER

Ireland manager resigns

Martin O’Neill on Wednesday stepped down as Republic of Ireland manager with a “heavy heart” after five years at the helm following a dismal run of results that resulted in relegation in the UEFA Nations League. The former Celtic and Leicester City boss, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni in November 2013, left his post by mutual consent, with assistant manager Roy Keane also parting company with the Football Association of Ireland. O’Neill guided his team to the last 16 at Euro 2016 and oversaw famous victories over Germany and Italy during his 55 games in charge. He also led the side to the playoffs for this year’s World Cup in Russia. Despite his achievements, O’Neill has endured a miserable run — Ireland have won just one of their nine games this year, a victory against the US in June. The poor run of results culminated in a 0-0 draw against Denmark on Monday in Aarhus. The side have not found the net since Sept. 11.

MMA

Berdon arrested for assault

Honolulu police arrested mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Arnold Berdon on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly punched his wife and fellow fighter in the head, face and ribs, fracturing her eye socket. Rachael Ostovich Berdon filed a request for a temporary restraining order, alleging he punched her on Sunday after a night out with family. She said she fell to the ground, gasped for air and escaped through a balcony. Her representative, Brian Butler-Au, said on social media that Ostovich Berdon would not compete in a Ultimate Fighting Championship bout against Paige VanZant on Jan. 19 because of her injuries. Arnold Berdon was in custody on Wednesday after turning himself in.