Lisicki rallies to set up Taipei final with Kumkhum

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Germany’s Sabine Lisicki is to face off against second seed Luksika Kumkhum in the Taipei OEC Open final today after the German rallied from a set down to overcome sixth seed Vitalia Diatchenko at the Taipei Arena yesterday.

Lisicki, currently ranked the world No. 262, but who has been as high as No. 12 in 2012, had to fight back from a set down to complete a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over the Russian world No. 132 in 2 hours, 8 minutes at the WTA 125k tournament.

The German mixed six aces with three double faults, saving 10 of 15 break points and converting five of six to grab a spot in today’s final.

It was Lisicki’s and Diatchenko’s first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour.

Kumkhum had a more straightforward path to the final when she overcame Dutch world No. 211 Bibiane Schoofs 7-5, 6-3 in 1 hour, 30 minutes.

The Thai world No. 81 saved 10 of 13 break points and converted five of 11, winning 79 of the 145 points contested, despite sending down five double faults.

It was also their first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour.

Despite being the second seed, Kumkhum has yet to claim a WTA Tour title, while Lisicki is looking to claim her fifth after wins in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2009; in Dallas, Texas, and Birmingham, England, in 2011; and Hong Kong in 2014.

They have never before faced each other on the WTA Tour.

In the semi-finals of the doubles, Indian duo Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi rallied from a set down to upset third seeds Misaki Doi of Japan and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 10-8 in 1 hour, 34 minutes.

They are to face fourth seeds Olga Doroshina and Natela Dzalamidze in today’s final after the Russian pairing crushed second seeds Han Xinyun of China and Kumkhum 6-2, 6-2 in 59 minutes.