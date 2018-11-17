SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

WEIGHTLIFTING

Lin receives eight-year ban

Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-chi has been banned from competition for eight years and stripped of all medals, prizes and titles earned since 2016 for a doping offense, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday. Lin had been banned for two years by the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee’s Anti-Doping Commission after she failed a steroids test in 2016 just before the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that ban, saying that it was the second time Lin had breached anti-doping rules and that she should be banned for eight years. The court upheld the agency’s appeal and imposed an eight-year ban on the 30-year-old with effect from Wednesday. Lin is to be stripped of all weightlifting medals, prizes and points obtained after June 24, 2016, the court said. Lin last week placed fourth in the women’s 64kg category of the International Weightlifting Federation’s World Championships, but has been disqualified due to the ban.

GOLF

Howell takes two-shot lead

Charles Howell on Thursday bundled up and made birdies for an eight-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead in the first round of the RSM Classic. Howell played the Plantation course at Sea Island Golf Club without a bogey. Defending champion Austin Cook and J.J. Spaun were also on the Plantation course and each had a six-under 66. Tournament host Davis Love III had two bogeys and still managed a 67. The Seaside course was more exposed to the chilly, blustery conditions. The best score there belonged to Brian Harman and Peter Uihlein at four-under 66. Also on the Seaside course was Taiwan’s C.T. Pan, who carded a one-over 71 for a share of 87th.

GOLF

Olson storms to CME lead

Amy Olson on Thursday shot a nine-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Brittany Lincicome and Nasa Hataoka after the first round of the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Olson had two separate streaks of four consecutive birdies, finished with nine overall and never dropped a shot on what became a fantastic day for scoring at Tiburon Golf Club. Lincicome started with five straight birdies on her way to a 64. Japan’s Hataoka entered the week as one of five women with the best chance of winning the Race to the CME Globe and a US$1 million bonus and left the round in command for that prize. Lexi Thompson had five birdies and an eagle in a seven-under 65, putting her alone in fourth. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling carded an even-par 72 for a share of 46th, while Chien Pei-yun was in a group on 56th with a one-over 73.

GOLF

An makes hole-in-one for 69

South Korea’s An Byeong-hun yesterday sunk a hole-in-one to win an expensive watch and retain a share of the lead at the Australian Open, alongside local hope Max McCardle. They were one shot clear at eight-under from in-form Matt Kuchar. Amateur David Micheluzzi, playing only his second professional event, and fellow Australian Jake McLeod were alongside the American world No. 29. Another American, Keegan Bradley made his move with a 66 to finish two behind the leaders in a group of seven including Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Japanese amateur Keita Nakajima. An began the day with a one-shot lead and finished with a three-under 69 to stay on top.