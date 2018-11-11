Chou cruises to Fuzhou China Open final

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen yesterday cruised past his Chinese opponent to advance to the men’s singles final at the Fuzhou China Open.

World No. 3 Chou defeated fourth seed Shi Yuqi 21-11, 21-10 in a match that lasted just 35 minutes.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Chou had succeeded in beating Shi only once in their past four encounters, at the Asian Games in Indonesia in August.

Shi is ranked second in the world by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Chou reached the semi-finals after defeating Kidambi Srikanth of India 21-14, 21-14 on Friday.

The Taiwanese is to face Kento Momota in the final today after the Japanese player defeated Chen Long of China 19-21, 21-17, 21-17.

The Fuzhou China Open, which has a purse of US$700,000, is a BWF World Tour Grade 2 Level 3 tournament.

The competition at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center in Fuzhou ends today.