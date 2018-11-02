Home / Sports
Fri, Nov 02, 2018 - Page 16　

Julia Goerges books place in semi-finals at WTA Elite Trophy

AFP, ZHUHAI, China

Ashleigh Barty returns to Caroline Garcia during their singles match at the Zhuhai Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China, yesterday.

Photo: AFP

Julia Goerges yesterday beat Elise Mertens to book her place in the semi-finals of WTA Elite Trophy.

The fifth seed overcame Mertens 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in a tense round-robin tie in Zhuhai, China.

Goerges was pushed all the way in the second set, but the German clinched the nailbiting tiebreak 7-5 at the Hengqin International Tennis Center.

The straight-sets victory took her to the top of the group.

Earlier, Ashleigh Barty beat Caroline Garcia, breaking Garcia once in each set to win the round-robin tie 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

Barty had to wait for results today to see if progresses to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

In yesterday’s final match Anastasija Sevastova beat Zhang Shuai 6-0, 7-6 (12-10).

Additional reporting by staff writer

This story has been viewed 690 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top