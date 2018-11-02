Julia Goerges books place in semi-finals at WTA Elite Trophy

AFP, ZHUHAI, China

Julia Goerges yesterday beat Elise Mertens to book her place in the semi-finals of WTA Elite Trophy.

The fifth seed overcame Mertens 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in a tense round-robin tie in Zhuhai, China.

Goerges was pushed all the way in the second set, but the German clinched the nailbiting tiebreak 7-5 at the Hengqin International Tennis Center.

The straight-sets victory took her to the top of the group.

Earlier, Ashleigh Barty beat Caroline Garcia, breaking Garcia once in each set to win the round-robin tie 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

Barty had to wait for results today to see if progresses to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

In yesterday’s final match Anastasija Sevastova beat Zhang Shuai 6-0, 7-6 (12-10).

Additional reporting by staff writer