Eberle nets two as Islanders top the Penguins 6-3

Reuters

The New York Islanders on Tuesday produced a three-goal second period, two of the tallies from Jordan Eberle, and rolled to a 6-3 win over hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Andrew Ladd, Brock Nelson, Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl also scored as the Islanders won their third straight.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Dominik Simon and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, who have won four in a row.

New York’s Robin Lehner stopped 23 of 25 shots before leaving after the second period for undisclosed reasons. Thomas Greiss stopped 12 of 13 shots in the third.

LIGHTNING 8, DEVILS 3

Brayden Point scored the tiebreaking goal and added four assists in a five-point night as Tampa Bay rallied from an early deficit and pulled away for a blowout victory over visiting New Jersey.

Point snapped a 2-2 tie 31 seconds into the second period by sweeping a loose puck into a vacated net. He also set up the first of Braydon Coburn’s two goals in the opening period, a power-play goal by Steven Stamkos in the second, and tallies by Tyler Johnson and Ryan McDonagh in the third period.

Point recorded the 11th five-point game in team history and the third since the start of last season.

PREDATORS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Juuse Saros had 23 saves as hosts Nashville scored four unanswered goals to rally for a victory over Vegas in a matchup of the last two Western Conference champions.

Hartman’s two goals came just 57 seconds apart in the second period and marked the third multi-goal game of his career. Calle Jarnkrok and Viktor Arvidsson also scored goals for Nashville, while Kevin Fiala chipped in with two assists.

Reilly Smith scored the lone goal for Vegas, on a first-period power play. Malcolm Subban, playing against his brother and 2013 Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban for just the second time in their careers, finished with 25 saves for Vegas.

BRUINS 3, HURRICANES 2

Brad Marchand scored twice and Patrice Bergeron assisted on all three Boston tallies in a victory at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 42 saves, while Carolina goalie Scott Darling made 28 saves in his first appearance of the season.

Micheal Ferland and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Hurricanes.

STARS 4, CANADIENS 1

Devin Shore scored a third-period goal after assisting on two second-period tallies as visiting Dallas skated past Montreal.

Esa Lindell added a goal and an assist in the victory, which was the Stars’ first on the road this season after three losses. Dallas also got goals from Miro Heiskanen and Alexander Radulov while winning for the third time in four games.

Montreal, who lost for the second time in their past four games, scored when Brendan Gallagher skated hard into the net and pushed home the rebound of a Tomas Tatar shot early in the third period.

In Tuesday’s other games, it was:

‧ Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3

‧ Flames 2, Sabres 1

‧ Wild 4, Oilers 3

‧ Coyotes 5, Senators 1

‧ Flyers 3, Ducks 2

‧ Rangers 4, Sharks 3