Moenchengladbach miss chance to join top of table

AP, FREIBURG, Germany

Second-place Borussia Moenchengladbach missed the chance on Friday to move level on points with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund after losing 3-1 at Freiburg.

Moenchengladbach’s night started badly when forward Nils Petersen put Freiburg ahead with a penalty in the first minute, but the visitors equalized from the penalty spot after 20 minutes through Thorgan Hazard, the younger brother of Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Petersen’s strike partner, Luca Waldschmidt, put Freiburg back in front in the 57th minute and, with Moenchengladbach pushing for an equalizer, substitute forward Lucas Hoeler made it 3-1 four minutes into injury time.

Moenchengladbach are three points behind free-scoring Dortmund, level on 17 points with third-place Werder Bremenen and one point ahead of defending champions Bayern Munich in fourth.

Dortmund, which has netted 27 goals in eight league games plus eight in three Champions League matches without conceding one in Europe, were at home to sixth-place Hertha Berlin yesterday.

Bayern were at Mainz yesterday, while Bremen host Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow.