Texans’ Watson tosses five touchdowns

AFP, HOUSTON

Deshaun Watson on Thursday led an offensive juggernaut equaling his career high of five touchdown passes as the Houston Texans won their fifth straight with a 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Watson’s longest touchdown pass was 73 yards, giving him 34 career scoring passes to move ahead of Dan Marino (32) for second-most in league history after 15 NFL games.

The Texans improved to 5-3 in the season and extended their lead in the American Football Conference South Division after starting out 0-3. It is their longest single-season winning streak since stringing together six wins six years ago.

The Dolphins had no answer for Watson and running back Lamar Miller, who rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries.

The Texans rolled over the Dolphins with a 28-point second half in front of a crowd of 71,700 at NRG Stadium.

They stopped the Dolphin running game and forced Miami to try to beat them through the air.

Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler threw for 241 yards with an interception in his third straight start in place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and touchdown catch for the Dolphins, who lost their second consecutive contest.

Osweiler’s return was not all, bad but this latest skid has the Dolphin faithful wondering when Tannehill will return. Miami was also without key wide receivers Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills.

Houston rookie Jordan Thomas caught the first two touchdown passes of his career, DeAndre Hopkins had 82 yards receiving and two scores, and Will Fuller added 124-yards receiving and a touchdown.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Texans running back Miller, who grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Dolphins. He caught a touchdown and recorded his second straight 100-yard rushing game.