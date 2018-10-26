Club golfer bags two holes-in-one

AFP, MELBOURNE

An Australian club golfer has defied odds of more than 60 million-1 to shoot two holes-in-one in a single round on a course in Melbourne, local media reported yesterday.

Jim Grant said he missed seeing his first ace go in on the 11th at the Green Acres Golf Club in the suburb of Kew, because he was chatting with playing partners, Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported.

“I hit a lovely eight-iron up and I thought the ball was getting close and I turned to the fellas to say: ‘I think this is going to go close’ and they were all jumping up and down,” he told ABC. “I kind of missed it going in.”

However, he had another bite of the cherry just six holes later at the 17th, a 180m par three with a bunker guarding the front left of the green.

“We jumped for joy and whooped a bit. It was quite amazing,” he said, adding that he had used a five-iron.

The odds of an amateur golfer carding a hole-in-one are about 12,500-1, according to insurance companies.

The odds of two holes-in-one in the same round are quoted at about 67 million-1, although mathematicians disagree on the exact figure because of the variables involved.