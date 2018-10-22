Rockets’ fight spoils James’ home debut game

AFP, LOS ANGELES

LeBron James’ home debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday ended on a sour note as the Houston Rockets seized control late for a 124-115 win in a physical contest at the Staples Center.

James finished with 24 points and five assists, but the Lakers could not stop the Rockets’ dynamic duo of James Harden and Chris Paul, who combined for 64 points.

Harden finished with 36 points, and Paul delivered 28 and 10 assists before he was ejected in the fourth quarter for fighting.

“We were right there. It was a one-point game and we had an opportunity to win the game,” said James. “I am not disappointed at all. We are going to have some early troubles. Nobody said it was going to be easy.”

The four-time NBA most valuable player James signed with the Lakers three months ago after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to four straight NBA final appearances, including their first championship in 2016.

Saturday’s loss left James still searching for his first win as a Laker. In his season-opening game on Thursday in Portland, James scored 26 points in a 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

“We had some miscues. We had some missed shots. That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” James said.

James introduced himself to the sold-out crowd of 19,000 with an 18-foot pull up jumper.

A minute later he tried his first three pointer from 26 feet, but it bounced away.

It was a more reserved start than the one he had on Thursday, when he delivered back-to-back, rim-rattling dunks for his first two baskets to open his Lakers’ era.

On Saturday, he electrified the Staples Center crowd for the first time with a monster two-handed slam to tie the contest 14-14 halfway through the first quarter.

Paul was ejected along with the Lakers’ Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram after they were involved in a wild melee that saw punches thrown on both sides.

“I saw it from a distance. It was very heated stuff,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Paul and Rondo were the main combatants trading blows after Paul stuck his finger in Rondo’s face and pushed him hard.

Rondo answered with a roundhouse left that would have made boxing champion Floyd Mayweather proud — the fighter was sitting courtside obviously enjoying the fireworks.

Paul then missed with a right, but connected with a hard left of his own.

“It escalated pretty quickly, but besides that I am happy we got our first win,” said Harden, adding that Paul said Rondo spit on him. “As a man, the only thing you can do is stand up for yourself.”

James played the role of the peacemaker, grabbing Paul from behind and dragging him away from the melee. He declined to comment on the fight after the game.