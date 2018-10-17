Brewers’ bullpen blank Dodgers for 2-1 NLCS lead

AP, LOS ANGELES

Jhoulys Chacin combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Los Angeles loaded the bases against Jeremy Jeffress in the ninth inning, but the struggling closer shut the door. He struck out Yasmani Grandal and pinch-hitter Brian Dozier to complete Milwaukee’s third shutout in six playoff games this year.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series was held yesterday night at Dodger Stadium, with left-hander Rich Hill pitching for Los Angeles against Gio Gonzalez.

Ryan Braun had an early RBI double off rookie Walker Buehler, who struck out eight in seven innings. Travis Shaw tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. Arcia connected for his third postseason homer in the seventh.

Chacin scattered three hits over 5-1/3 innings before giving way to Corey Knebel, who worked 1-2/3 perfect innings and struck out his last four batters.

With a runner on second and Milwaukee nursing a 2-0 lead, Knebel got Manny Machado to ground out before whiffing Cody Bellinger to end the sixth. The right-hander then fanned Yasiel Puig, Grandal and Enrique Hernandez in the seventh.

Joakim Soria retired Chris Taylor on a foul pop-up for the first out of the eighth. Josh Hader, who did not pitch in Game 2 after tossing three scoreless innings in the opener, struck out pinch-hitters David Freese and Matt Kemp to end the eighth.

Justin Turner singled and Machado doubled to start the ninth for Los Angeles. Bellinger popped out before Puig drew a walk, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell stayed with Jeffress, who settled down and came through.

Milwaukee became the first visiting team to pitch a post-season shutout at Dodger Stadium since the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 1983 NLCS. Los Angeles had gone 50 straight home playoff games without being blanked, the second-longest streak in major league history behind 61 straight for the Boston Red Sox, according to STATS.

The 1905 New York Giants and 1966 Orioles are the only other teams to toss three shutouts in their first six games of a post-season, STATS said.

The Brewers entered these playoffs with one shutout in their post-season history.