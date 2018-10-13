SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Lee takes taekwondo silver

Taiwanese taekwondo athlete Lee Meng-en on Thursday settled for a silver medal in the men’s 73kg at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Lee, who beat Ethan McClymont of Canada 15-7 and Jakub Sadurski of Poland 10-2 to reach the final on the same day, failed to extend his winning streak, losing to Mohammadali Khosravi of Iran 1-2.

SKIING

Vonn to retire next year

Lindsey Vonn, who is four wins shy of the all-time mark for World Cup race wins, is to retire from competition at the end of the 2018-2019 season, NBC Sports reported on Thursday. The 33-year-old American, whose 82 World Cup wins trails only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, is to retire, even if she does not break the record. “If I get it [the record], that would be a dream come true,” the report quoted Vonn as saying. “If I don’t, I think I’ve had an incredibly successful career no matter what.” NBC said that Vonn had considered racing until 2020, but her lengthy injury history had made the decision for her.

BASKETBALL

Yao Ming plays in N Korea

Former NBA star Yao Ming on Thursday attended a friendly between China and North Korea in Pyongyang. The eight-time All-Star is visiting North Korea this week as part of a high-level Chinese sports delegation. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not present. After the match, ex-Houston Rockets center Yao Ming posed for photographs with Chinese and North Korean players.

GOLF

Four share lead in S Korea

The world’s top two women, Park Sung-hyun of South Korea and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, were among four players tied for the second-round lead at the KEB Hana Bank Championship yesterday. Also on eight-under-par in Incheon, South Korea, were England’s Charley Hull and Danielle Kang of the US. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling and Chien Pei-yun slipped further back, settling in a share of 59th on six-over.

GOLF

Woodland matches record

Gary Woodland yesterday shot an 11-under-par 61 to tie the course record and join Marc Leishman in a share of the second-round lead at the CIMB Classic. Woodland and Leishman (62) were on 14-under 130 on the revamped TPC Kuala Lumpur West course. Woodland’s bogey-free nines of 30-31 matched the 61 that Justin Thomas shot in 2015. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung tumbled to a share of 29th on six-under.

SOCCER

Probe over pop star fight

Police late on Thursday questioned Turkish international midfielder Arda Turan over reports that he fought with a pop star at a night club in Istanbul, the Demiroren news agency and other media said. Turan, on loan from Barcelona at Istanbul Basaksehir, was summoned to make a statement to police after they received reports of the player’s clash with singer Berkay Sahin, the agency said. It quoted Turan’s statement as saying that he rejected allegations he harassed Sahin and said that a bullet fired from his pistol when he went to the hospital where Sahin was being treated for an injury was fired by mistake as he was tucking the gun in his waist.