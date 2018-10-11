SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Women’s strategy revealed

FIFA on Tuesday announced a new global strategy for women’s soccer in a bid to create revenue streams and increase grassroots participation. FIFA said in a statement that it would work closely with member associations through workshops and special initiatives to “encourage female empowerment” through soccer. “The women’s game is a top priority,” FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura said. FIFA said it would look to double the number of female players to 60 million by 2026 and ensure all member associations have developed “comprehensive women’s football strategies” by 2022. It also hopes to broaden female representation in their regulatory framework, with at least one-third of FIFA committee members to be women by 2022.

SOCCER

FA probed ‘bully’ staffer

The English Football Association (FA) said it has investigated concerns about the conduct of a staffer who was a key part of the national team’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia. The Daily Telegraph late on Tuesday reported that FA head of strategy and performance Dave Reddin was linked to a culture of bullying and fear. In a statement, the FA said it “took all of the allegations raised very seriously and undertook and investigation. We are entirely satisfied that the matters were appropriately investigated and concluded.” It did not say how the investigation concluded.

FOOTBALL

Steelers’ Brown sued twice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing two lawsuits stemming from an alleged incident in April, media reported on Tuesday. The lawsuits are for “damages in excess of US$15,000,” ESPN said. Brown is accused of yelling at security and throwing items from the balcony of a South Florida apartment. He was allegedly upset over US$80,000 and a gun he reported missing. Brown was not charged following the incident, police said. One of the lawsuits was filed by Ophir Sternberg, who alleges that his 22-month-old boy was emotionally traumatized after several of the thrown items landed near the boy and his grandfather. “The falling objects included two very large vases ... as well as a large, heavy ottoman and other pieces of furniture,” the lawsuit says. Brown is also being sued by the unit’s landlord for damages and breaching the apartment agreement, the reports said.

OLYMPICS

Norman gets statue, holiday

Australia is to erect a statue of sprinter Peter Norman, who backed two Americans in their famed Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics, with authorities describing the honor as “seriously overdue.” Norman, 200m silver medalist in Mexico City, stood on the podium alongside US athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who put a black-gloved fist in the air in a civil rights protest. Norman quietly showed his solidarity by wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge. As a result, he was frozen out of Games selection and airbrushed from Australian Olympic history. Athletics Australia said a bronze statue of Norman, jointly funded with the Victoria State Government, would be erected outside the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne. Australia would also recognize Oct. 9, the date of Norman’s funeral, as Peter Norman Day, it added.