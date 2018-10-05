SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

CRICKET

Teenager hits debut 100

Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test against the West Indies in Rajkot yesterday. Shaw, who was 18 years and 329 days old, reached his hundred off just 99 deliveries in the second session on the first day. He became India’s second-youngest century-maker after Sachin Tendulkar, who in 1990 was aged 17 years and 107 days when he scored 119 not out against England in Manchester, but that was in his ninth Test. Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul and punched his fist in the air as he was given a standing ovation by the home crowd. He was dismissed for 134, caught and bowled by leg-break bowler Devendra Bishoo. Shaw is the seventh-youngest international batsman to score his first Test century. He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 deliveries) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in fewer than 100 balls. At the close of play, India had advanced to 364-4.

RUGBY UNION

TMO powers reduced

World Rugby has reined in the power of television match officials (TMO) for the end-of-year internationals in Europe and handed back more control to on-field referees. The influence of the TMO came under scrutiny during the June Tests in the southern hemisphere and the latter stages of the Super Rugby competition. Coaches, the Sunwolves’ Tony Brown and the Queensland Reds’ Brad Thorn in particular, questioned cards given to their players in Super Rugby fixtures after the TMO convinced on-field referees to change their initial assessment of the incident. Former players working as television analysts also criticized the amount of time taken to make decisions, while they queried the application of the letter of the law in certain events. World Rugby council member John Jeffrey, a former Scotland international, said the decisionmaking focus would shift back to on-field referees during the Autumn internationals. The influence of television officials would also be restricted to checking tries and for foul play. “On the run” conversations between the TMO and three on-field officials would also be removed. “While we hope that the revised protocol will have a positive impact in terms of time impact on the game and accuracy, as with any trial, we will undertake a full review after the November window before determining whether to proceed,” Jeffrey said in a statement.

BASKETBALL

Bucks christen new arena

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks put on a smashing opening-night performance at their new arena on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-82 in the first game at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks had the look of contenders under new coach Mike Budenholzer, scoring 63 points in the first half of their pre-season opener and leading by as much as 34 points. Their new arena opened in August and the Bucks looked right at home there against the Bulls, overwhelming them on the backboards with a 64-43 rebound advantage. Bobby Portis led Chicago with 17 points and Kris Dunn added 10.