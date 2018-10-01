Manchester United and Mourinho must be nearing the end

AFP, LONDON

Manchester United are a club in crisis and Jose Mourinho is seemingly powerless to prevent a slide into mid-table mediocrity for the 20-time English champions.

The Old Trafford hierarchy preened this week after the latest financial results showed that the club had earned revenue of more than half a billion pounds (US$651.5 million) for the third year running.

United, who finished a distant second behind Manchester City last season, are going backwards on the pitch — licking their wounds after their worst start to a league campaign for 29 years.

Mourinho’s men on Saturday traveled to London Stadium boasting an enviable record against West Ham, but came away chastened after a 3-1 defeat killed off any realistic hopes of a Premier League challenge before the end of September.

Languishing nine points behind leaders City, they now face a battle even to qualify for the lucrative Champions League, a prospect that would give the money men sleepless nights.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said the club face some “big decisions” over the manager’s future after the listless display in the capital.

“There are some big decisions to be made at United now,” he said. “There will be conversations at the top level, about the future of the manager and the squad, because the basics are not being done. There has to be something said.”

United’s build-up to the match against West Ham was overshadowed by the growing rift between Mourinho and Paul Pogba. It came after Pogba criticized Mourinho’s tactics, imploring United to attack more, and as rumors continued to swirl linking him with a move to Barcelona.

It is difficult to see how both player and manager can work together in the long term after such public displays of disunity.

United are lacking in ideas, short of inspiration and shape, with many of the players looking like square pegs in round holes.

United appeared to have turned the corner after a poor start to the season, winning three away games on the bounce.

However, a disappointing draw last week against promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers came before the Derby setback.

United’s hierarchy might appear relatively sanguine despite the poor run, but how long can they afford to wait before they reach crunch point?