US Republicans favor federal regulation on gambling

AP

US House of Representatives Republicans strongly favor federal regulations on sports gambling after the Supreme Court allowed states to open sports books.

At a hearing of a House Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday, representatives expressed concerns about advertisements and online gambling platforms targeting minors, as well as the potential for match-fixing.

“For Congress to do nothing is the worst possible alternative,” US Representative Jim Sensenbrenner said. “We have some work to do, and I’m looking forward to working with you to try to come up with something both short term and something more permanent to deal with this issue. I’m afraid if we don’t, there are going to be people who get hurt and get hurt badly.”

The hearing was the first the US Congress has held on the issue since the Supreme Court decision in June to strike down a law that limited sports gambling to four states.

However, the prospect of federal action is murky at best. No bill has been introduced that would enact the reforms discussed by Sensenbrenner and other members, and the committee might have different priorities if Democrats take over the House in November.

US Representative Bob Goodlatte said he thinks there is a federal role to play in regulating online gambling, because it cannot be contained within state borders.

“I do not believe gambling is a victimless activity,” Goodlatte said. “I think that online gambling, in particular, can be more destructive to the families and communities of addictive gamblers than if a bricks-and-mortar casino were built next door.”

NFL spokeswoman and lobbyist Jocelyn Moore used the word “integrity” 24 times in her seven-page written testimony.

She urged Congress to limit legal gambling to those 21 and older, require operators to use official data from leagues and bar risky bets on in-game action that are particularly susceptible to match-fixing.

The league also wants more aggressive enforcement against illegal bookies.

Sara Slane, who testified on behalf of the American Gaming Association, said that casino operators share the NFL’s goal of eradicating the illegal market, but added that legal sports books cannot compete if they have to pay onerous fees to the leagues.

“All these notions about data fees and integrity fees by the leagues, that doesn’t help,” Slane said.

Meanwhile, the players’ unions for the four major US professional leagues and the MLS asked Congress to include protections for players and their families in any federal regulations.