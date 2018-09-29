Kenya doping ‘serious, but random’

AP

Kenyan track and field athletes are the target of nearly one-quarter of out-of-competition doping tests, a statistic that underlines how much suspicion there is over the world’s most successful distance-running nation.

The figures were revealed on Thursday by Brett Clothier, head of the International Association of Athletics Federations’ Athletics Integrity Unit.

Kenyans made up 22 percent of the unit’s out-of-competition testing program, and the nation’s athletes took up “at least the equivalent amount of time in our investigations and intelligence team,” Clothier said.

“Kenya is a great and justly proud athletics nation, but it now has a serious doping problem,” Clothier said in comments accompanying the release of a report following a nearly two-year investigation by the unit and the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Intelligence and Investigations Department.

The report concluded there was “widespread doping” in Kenya, but “the doping practices of Kenyan athletes are unsophisticated, opportunistic and uncoordinated, and there is no evidence of an institutionalized system.”

It did not need a two-year investigation to discover a problem, with a clear spike in cases since about the time of the 2012 London Olympics.

However, what the report did do was dig deeper into some of the reasons behind the mess in Kenya.

It appeared to separate Kenya’s doping problems from that of Russia and that nation’s organized, state-sponsored scheme.

Doping in Kenya “is different from other doping structures discovered elsewhere in the world and, as such, it requires a different approach,” WADA director of intelligence and investigations Gunter Younger said.

Kenyan athletes are “insufficiently educated on doping and/or willfully blind as to the consequences of doping,” the report said.

It also stressed the need for better control over medical practitioners and “quasi-medical practitioners” who are “highly relevant” to the doping problem and often the source of banned substances.

Overall, the report pointed to a weak anti-doping effort in Kenya exacerbated by the unwillingness of athletes to help.

Investigators said they reached out to 31 Kenyan athletes serving doping bans.

Only seven gave interviews and none said they had used prohibited substances, despite being found guilty at doping hearings. None provided any helpful information.

A total of 131 Kenyan athletes failed doping tests between 2004 and this year, while track and field was by far the worst sport. In the same period, all other sports in Kenya produced seven failed tests.

The anabolic steroid Nandrolone was the most prevalent banned substance for Kenyan athletes. The corticosteroids group, anti-inflammatories that can improve athletic performance, were the next most used.