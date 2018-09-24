Soccer friendlies against Vietnam, Indonesia delayed

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) officials have announced that two international friendlies would be postponed, citing uncertainty over the head coach role.

The national soccer body said in a statement on Thursday that two international friendlies the national men’s squad were to compete in had been delayed, the first being against Vietnam on Oct. 10 and the second against Indonesia on Oct. 16.

Both games were to be played at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

COACHING JOBS

“The CTFA convened a committee meeting on Sept. 14 to discuss the head coach jobs for both the men’s and women’s national squads,” the statement said.

“This work is ongoing,” it said.

“As the head-coach job for the men’s team is vacant at this time, the scheduled international friendlies in October have been postponed,” the association said.

HK-BOUND

The Hong Kong Football Association on Sept. 10 named former Taiwan men’s coach Gary White — after he ended his one-year contract in Taiwan — to take charge of the territory’s senior men’s squad and its under-23 representative teams.

It was reported that White had wanted to extend his contract in Taiwan, but the CTFA was embroiled in a power struggle and did not have the authority to make new hirings until new leadership was confirmed.

Elections for its board are to be held on Oct. 6 in Taipei.

The elections — which are to select board members and a chairperson — had been delayed for more than a year due to conflict over election rules, the eligibility of association members, interpretations of the charter, amendments to government regulations of sports bodies, as well as pressure from the public and grassroots sports groups to implement reforms.

CRITICS

Critics have said previous policies have hampered the development of soccer in Taiwan, while instability in the national body — with its executives stripped of authority — was impeding progress.

Reports have said the elections were delayed because of an unresolved rivalry between two camps over who should be chairperson, which put the men’s national squad in limbo.

WOMEN’S SQUAD

Meanwhile, Masayuki Nagira’s contract as head coach of the national women’s team was not renewed after last year’s Taipei Universiade.

The team was led by the Japanese coach’s assistant, Chuang Shu-mei.

Taichung Blue Whale’s coach Hiroyuki Horino of Japan was named late last year.