Pliskova pummels Osaka in Tokyo

AFP, TOKYO

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova stunned Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka in straight sets to capture the Pan Pacific Open yesterday.

The fourth seed took just 63 minutes to complete a clinical 6-4, 6-4 victory over the newly crowned US Open champion in Tokyo, bringing Osaka’s 10-match winning streak to a halt.

“I’m just happy it didn’t go to three sets,” said the Czech, who had been taken the distance in her previous three matches.

“My serve is my biggest weapon and it was key today,” Pliskova said after scooping her 11th career title. “Naomi was maybe a little bit tired, you could see that, but the future is bright for her and congrats to her for an incredible few weeks.”

The players had split their previous two meetings, but Osaka started the final as favorite after her New York triumph.

The third seed began in menacing fashion, thumping an ace down the middle on the first point and holding her first two service games to love.

However, Pliskova slowly turned the screws and broke for 3-2 with a fizzing backhand that her opponent swished well wide.

The world No. 8 was soon a set to the good after unleashing another brutal drive. Osaka was caught flat-footed and dumped it into the net.

Osaka looked lost for ideas. The 20-year-old buried her head in a towel during the changeover and things barely improved in the second set, Osaka whacking her racket against her sneakers in anger.

As the strain began to show, a dejected Osaka called for coach Sascha Bajin and groaned: “I feel so stressed out!”

Sensing blood, Pliskova broke for 5-4 after a poor Osaka drop-shot gifted her an easy put-away. Moments later she ended the match with a sixth ace, which Osaka barely wafted her racket at.

A tearful Osaka could barely bring herself to speak at the trophy presentation.

“I’ve literally never felt more tired in my entire life,” she told reporters. “The chances of me playing in the next tournament are very low.”

In WTA tournaments elsewhere, Kiki Bertens defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-2 in the final of the Korea Open in Seoul.

Tomljanovic in the semi-finals of the singles on Saturday ousted Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, who nonetheless made a final, pairing up with sister Hsieh Shu-ying against South Korean duo Choi Ji-hee and Han Na-lae in the doubles.

However, the Taiwanese were defeated 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

In China, Wang Qiang beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Guangzhou Open.

Additional reporting by staff writer