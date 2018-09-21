SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Chou advances to quarters

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen yesterday advanced to the final eight of the men’s singles at the China Open in Changzhou after defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in straight sets in just 27 minutes. Chou took a 15-14 lead in the first set and scored six consecutive points to finish the set 21-14. He then took a commanding 6-0 lead at the beginning of the second set and went on to win 21-11. Chou last month defeated Wangchareoen at the Asian Games in Indonesia. In the women’s singles on Wednesday, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan was upset by unseeded Gao Fangjie of China, who won 21-17, 21-16. In other competitions, Taiwanese Lee Yang and Lee Jhe-huei crashed out in the men’s doubles, as did Hsu Ya-ching and Wu Ti-jung in the women’s doubles.

BASEBALL

Red Sox banner returned

The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year’s American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled. Boston-area friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri said they found the banner on a road on Monday morning after it apparently fell off a delivery truck in Somerville, Massachusetts. However, the trio held onto the banner for two days, hoping they would be rewarded with game tickets or a chance to meet their favorite players. Instead, the men took the banner to Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon and went home empty-handed, the Boston Globe reported. Iacuzzi said he always intended to return the banner and rejected accusations that he stole it.

FOOTBALL

Ravens fined US$200,000

The NFL on Wednesday fined the Baltimore Ravens US$200,000 for pre-season breaches of the league’s coach-to-player communications policy. The Ravens were fined because several players wore helmets with coach-to-player communications while on the field at the same time, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said. “The Ravens’ equipment staff misunderstood that this league rule applied in the preseason. Ravens coaches were unaware that multiple players had communication devices in their helmets while on the field at the same time,” Baltimore said on Twitter. In June, an undisclosed infraction forced the team to forfeit two organized team activities and owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh were fined US$100,000 and US$50,000 respectively.

SOCCER

Sampdoria, Fiorentina draw

UC Sampdoria and ACF Fiorentina on Wednesday both missed out on taking second in the Serie A table, as Gianluca Caprari secured a 1-1 draw for the hosts in a match delayed due to a bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy. The match was originally scheduled for the opening weekend of the season, but was pushed back after the incident, which killed 43 people on Aug. 14. The two teams went into the game with two wins from three matches and hoping to cut the gap to early leaders and reigning champions Juventus, who have won all four of their games. Giovanni Simeone headed the visitors into a 13th-minute lead in Genoa, but Caprari picked out the top corner on the hour mark to level. Sampdoria are fourth in the early table, ahead of Fiorentina on goal difference, two points adrift of SPAL and SSC Napoli.